From the Kitchen Recipe Index
A guide to the savory and the sweet, to be updated regularly. All vegan.
Cake
Carrot-Ginger Cake with Lemon Aquafaba Icing
Sweet Plantain Rum Cake with Maple-Walnut Streusel
Peppermint Bark Sheet Cake
Gingerbread Cake
Chocolate Olive-Oil Cake with Tahini Buttercream
Cookies
Molasses Shortbread
Marbled Chocolate-Tahini Shortbreads
Frosting
Aquafaba Icing
Chocolate Ganache
White Chocolate Buttercream
Tahini Buttercream
Other Dessert
Pumpkin Doughnuts with Chocolate Glaze (free)
Chocolate Tart with Chocolate Ganache
Wordloaf's Pumpakryddbullar
Passion Fruit Panna Cotta
Savory
Charred Vegetables
White Bean Soup
Mushroom Pâté
Beverage
Pumpkin Spice Hot Toddy
Vegan Coquito
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.