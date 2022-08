I love the look of a Victoria Sponge Cake, but whipped cream isnโ€™t the right thing to make in the summer heat of the Caribbean. What is? Spiced banana cake. Dulce de leche, made with coconut milk.

During the testing of this recipe, I was getting a bit too experimental: I made a vanilla bean buttercream, and it was good, and filled the middle with caramboโ€ฆ