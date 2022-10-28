From the Kitchen: Anatomy of a Pumpkin Spice Blend 🎃
A ratio for you to build upon.
My pumpkin spice blend for Burlap & Barrel was the following recipe, one I have used and honed in on for a decade now. I love its warming-spice-forward flavor with that touch of coriander to brighten it up. This is obviously a tiny batch, so level it up as you wish!
1 tablespoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons nutmeg
1 teaspoon ginger
1 teaspoon cloves
1/4 teaspoon cor…
