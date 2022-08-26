From the Kitchen: Zucchini Fritters
Inspired by Long Island diner zucchini sticks.
My parents sent me to a Catholic school on the tony north shore of Long Island, 45 minutes away from the south shore town where I grew up. They expected that there I’d receive a better education, not fall in with the wrong crowd, and certainly not end up meeting my first serious boyfriend one summer in driver’s ed at the local public school. I did get a…
