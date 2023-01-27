Did you see the braided leek by chef Tony Ortiz, known as @chileconmiel? It is a stunning work of art, which he served during a pop-up dinner at Brooklyn restaurant Ensenada. Ortiz titled the dish “Leeks, no vinaigrette.” It was poached in lemon water, braided, and then caramelized, served with hoja santa leaf and pumpkin seed salsa macha. I didn’t eat …