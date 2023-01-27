From the Kitchen: Appreciating Leeks
Is it the most diverse allium?
Did you see the braided leek by chef Tony Ortiz, known as @chileconmiel? It is a stunning work of art, which he served during a pop-up dinner at Brooklyn restaurant Ensenada. Ortiz titled the dish “Leeks, no vinaigrette.” It was poached in lemon water, braided, and then caramelized, served with hoja santa leaf and pumpkin seed salsa macha. I didn’t eat …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.