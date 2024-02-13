Hibiscus-Chili Simple Syrup
25 grams dried hibiscus flowers (I use Diaspora Co.)
1 dried chili of choice
200 grams cane sugar
240 grams water
Place all ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat, swirling with a rubber spatula, and bring to a boil.
Lower the heat at the boiling point and let simmer until all the sugar has dissolved. Let simmer a few min…
