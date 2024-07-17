I love granola, and I find that a big batch of it to put on yogurt or blended fruit or a smoothie makes me a lot more full in the morning. But I used to burn it all the time. This was probably why I was so sensitive to Gisele, when she thought she burned the granola—to the point that I used it in the lede to my Harper’s Bazaar cover profile of the super…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.