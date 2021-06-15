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Oct 5, 2026
When is "political" just normal?
TOMATO TOMATO
Oct 2, 2026
Studies in home—Tomato Tomato, issue 4.
Dec 15, 2025
Get to know the landscape.
Critical, curious, and fun writing on food culture, media, & politics, in your inbox Mondays and Fridays.
Sep 21, 2026
Or has it never really peaked?
Recommends
Sep 18, 2026
Come chat with Kate Zambreno on Sunday. Plus the Recommends...
Jun 29, 2026
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6 min read
What is this concept in the day to day?
Travel
Apr 27, 2026
8 min read
Notes on the exhilarating ‘On Eating’ launch tour.
Jan 5, 2026
12 min read
Gushing about a city I visited for six days—embarrassing!
Latest
Sep 14, 2026
I’m back to work, and work means grappling with Bourdain.
Book Club
Sep 11, 2026
2 min read
Plus more of what to look forward to in the upcoming months.
Aug 24, 2026
10 min read
Analysis through persona and perspective: a mini-syllabus from the summer workshops.
A twice-weekly newsletter on food culture, media, and politics.