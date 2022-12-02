From the Kitchen: Lemon-Rosemary Olive Oil Cake
It's a bright ray of sunshine in winter.
We arrived to our tattoo artist’s house and were greeted with a sack of lemons. His tree had been growing them faster than any one person could use them, and they were some of the juiciest he’d ever had—now we also had a few pounds of these big suckers. And so I did what I do: I made cake.
I love the combination of lemon and rosemary, and it just makes s…
