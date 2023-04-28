From the Kitchen: Arroz con Jackfruit
This is a great dish for meal prep or feeding a big group.
Right as we were leaving Patchogue for JFK a couple of weeks ago, my mom began making arroz con pollo. She has made this dish forever, and it used to be one of my favorites. I found myself envious and announced an intention to get home and make it with jackfruit, so that’s what I did. This is a good central dish for a pot luck or big dinner gathering th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.