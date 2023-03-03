From the Kitchen: My Costco Shopping List 🛒
What I buy in bulk for my plant-based life.
Whenever I post on my Instagram stories that we’ve made our every 4-to-6-week Costco run, I invariably receive thank-yous from folks who like to see it normalized. I grew up going to Costco with my mom (and getting one of those very berry fro-yo sundaes every single time), so it’s never seemed like an odd thing to do. We like to glamorize beautiful farm…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.