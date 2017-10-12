From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy
ArchiveTopDiscussionAbout
A Conversation with John BirdsallListen now | I talked to the author of the latest James Beard biography about his kitchen career, finding a queer voice in food writing, and more.
Alicia Kennedy
2 hr
Don't call it a gift guide.
Alicia Kennedy
Nov 4
and its lack of moral meaning.
Alicia Kennedy
Nov 2
A Conversation with Carla MartinListen now | She is the founder and executive director of the Fine Cacao and Chocolate Institute, as well as an anthropology lecturer at Harvard Univer…
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 30 1
Discuss: What Chocolate Do You Love?Let's chat.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 28 17
and its unique role in food-system education.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 26
A Conversation with Vallery LomasListen now | On her upbringing, her forthcoming cookbook, and the balancing act that is freelancing in food media.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 23
Discuss: What Is Grief?Let's chat.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 21 20
and its metamorphoses.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 19 7
A Conversation with Molly WizenbergListen now | We discussed the genre of memoir, what it’s like to be kept in a box while promoting a book about getting out of them, and the tension in …
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 16 1
Discuss: How’s the Weather?Let's chat.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 14 8
and colonial systems of social categorization.
Alicia Kennedy
Oct 12
© 2020 Alicia Kennedy. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack