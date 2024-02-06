Original recipe here. Makes 8 flatbreads.
345 grams water
13 grams active dry yeast
2 teaspoons salt
30 grams honey or other sugar
50 grams olive oil
480 grams all-purpose flour
In a large bowl, measure in the water and yeast. Let sit until foamy.
Once the water and yeast are foamy, measure in every other ingredient and mix together with a wooden spoon. Eventua…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.