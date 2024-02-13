Also published at the New York Times. Generously serves a small party with plantain chips.
You can use pigeon peas, chickpeas, or white beans for this—any bean that is less assertive in flavor will work. I used canned here for ease (and to not be over the stove in hot weather), but you can use dried as well. I adapted the escabeche recipe from The Taste …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.