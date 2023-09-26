I’ve been publishing From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy for over three years. Here’s a guide to getting acquainted with the newsletter.

Personal

On Myself

Who even is Alicia Kennedy?

On Flavor

and questions of identity.

On Long Island

Or, on being a writer from a scorned place.

On Grief

and its metamorphoses.

On Marriage

and why I'm engaged.

Popular

On Martinis

Six years of one chic drink to rule them all.

On Selling a Lifestyle

The food content ouroboros.

On Online

A meta note to start 2021.



On Brothers

and 'The Bear.'

The Culinary Tourism Series

On Culinary Tourism

The first lecture in the class I'm teaching this semester.

On Food Destinations

The construction of desire.

On Acceptance

Thinking through traveling via flavor.



On Gloss

Can travel magazines tell the truth of a place?

On Perception

Puerto Rico, from without and within.

A Puerto Rico Itinerary

Where I took my Culinary Tourism students during their week here.



On Place📍

Seeing somewhere as home versus destination.

On Cookbooks As Culinary Tourism

What can we learn from them?

A Culinary Tourism Bibliography 📚

Everything we read in class, as well as what we didn’t.

The “Food Is Political” Series

What Could ‘Food Is Political’ Mean?

The start of a 4-week series on food politics.

A Foundation for Food Politics

Why I return to these three books again and again.

On U.S. Cuisine

All-American food is corporate food.

On Mixing the Personal and Political in Food Writing

A conversation with 'National Dish' author Anya von Bremzen.

Of Recipes & Resistance

Thinking through the question of "what is a leftist recipe?"

On Women’s Work

A personal note, and a reading list.

No Meat Required Publishing Series

On Publishing a Book

No Meat Required: The Cultural History and Culinary Future of Plant-Based Eating is out on August 15, 2023.



On Blurbs

I’m obsessed with my book’s blurbs—but do they mean anything?



On Book Design

Or, specifically the design of my book.

Interludes

My dispatches from the road.

Bloomington

No Meat Required Tour Part 1

No Meat Required Tour Part 2

Maps

Google Maps lists of recommendations from trusted sources in cities I’ve visited during the last few years. My specific New York City guides are in the works.

Montreal

Quebec City

San Juan

The Culinary Tourism Trip to Puerto Rico

Philadelphia

Atlanta

Recipes are for paid subscribers only. This also includes pantry guidance and tool recommendations. Consider it a never-ending cookbook.

Share From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy