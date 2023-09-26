Discover more from From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy
The From the Desk Index
A guide to navigating this newsletter.
I’ve been publishing From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy for over three years. Here’s a guide to getting acquainted with the newsletter.
Personal
On Myself
Who even is Alicia Kennedy?
On Flavor
and questions of identity.
On Long Island
Or, on being a writer from a scorned place.
On Grief
and its metamorphoses.
On Marriage
and why I'm engaged.
Popular
On Martinis
Six years of one chic drink to rule them all.
On Selling a Lifestyle
The food content ouroboros.
On Online
A meta note to start 2021.
On Brothers
and 'The Bear.'
The Culinary Tourism Series
On Culinary Tourism
The first lecture in the class I'm teaching this semester.
On Food Destinations
The construction of desire.
On Acceptance
Thinking through traveling via flavor.
On Gloss
Can travel magazines tell the truth of a place?
On Perception
Puerto Rico, from without and within.
A Puerto Rico Itinerary
Where I took my Culinary Tourism students during their week here.
On Place📍
Seeing somewhere as home versus destination.
On Cookbooks As Culinary Tourism
What can we learn from them?
A Culinary Tourism Bibliography 📚
Everything we read in class, as well as what we didn’t.
The “Food Is Political” Series
What Could ‘Food Is Political’ Mean?
The start of a 4-week series on food politics.
A Foundation for Food Politics
Why I return to these three books again and again.
On U.S. Cuisine
All-American food is corporate food.
On Mixing the Personal and Political in Food Writing
A conversation with 'National Dish' author Anya von Bremzen.
Of Recipes & Resistance
Thinking through the question of "what is a leftist recipe?"
On Women’s Work
A personal note, and a reading list.
No Meat Required Publishing Series
On Publishing a Book
No Meat Required: The Cultural History and Culinary Future of Plant-Based Eating is out on August 15, 2023.
On Blurbs
I’m obsessed with my book’s blurbs—but do they mean anything?
On Book Design
Or, specifically the design of my book.
Interludes
My dispatches from the road.
Bloomington
No Meat Required Tour Part 1
No Meat Required Tour Part 2
Maps
Google Maps lists of recommendations from trusted sources in cities I’ve visited during the last few years. My specific New York City guides are in the works.
Montreal
Quebec City
San Juan
The Culinary Tourism Trip to Puerto Rico
Philadelphia
Atlanta
The Recipe Index
Recipes are for paid subscribers only. This also includes pantry guidance and tool recommendations. Consider it a never-ending cookbook.