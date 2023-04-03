This is an extended bibliography for my Culinary Tourism class at Boston University’s masters of gastronomy program. Here are the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh lectures, plus our itinerary from a week traveling around Puerto Rico. We’ve come to the end of our informal newsletter semester!

When I was first approached to teach culinary tourism, I began by researching what is meant by that topic beyond the vague connotations in my head. This led me, of course, to the book Culinary Tourism, the 1998 text edited by Lucy M. Long. I went back to Lisa Heldke’s Exotic Appetites: Ruminations of a Food Adventurer. I started to dig into how cuisine is used in nation-branding campaigns and as a form of soft power. I wrote a syllabus that would’ve had me giving eleven lectures (rather than seven) on top of the week-long trip to Puerto Rico, where I acted as a guide (but more like a curator of experience, if you’ll allow me a gross phrase).

Luckily, I was told that would be too much, so we cut it back. That left a lot of reading and ideas on the table that ended up being cut, to the point that it was funny to me when a couple of students asked for an extended reading list. And so here is a bigger bibliography for culinary tourism, if you’d like to dig in. For the smaller articles we read, they’re all noted and linked in the lectures.

I’ve found that I really enjoy doing this sort of thing (and writing syllabuses and lectures), and so I’ll be writing a future essay on my research process for an essay—then the essay itself will come out the next week. Basically, we’re staying in nerd mode for a bit until I fully exit the teaching brain space in May. Am I ever out of nerd mode, though? Don’t answer that.

Without further adieu, the extended bibliography of my culinary tourism research…

The Foundational

Culinary Tourism, edited by Lucy M. Long

Exotic Appetites: Ruminations of a Food Adventurer by Lisa Heldke

The Tourist Gaze by John Urry

Tourism and Development in the Third World by John Lea

Culinary Capital by Peter Naccarato and Kathleen Lebesco

Foodies: Democracy and Distinction in the Gourmet Foodscape by Josee Johnston and Shyon Baumann

The Specific

Eating Puerto Rico: A History of Food, Culture, and Identity by Cruz M. Ortiz Cuadra

Food in Cuba: In Pursuit of a Decent Meal by Hanna Garth

London Feeds Itself, edited by Jonathan Nunn

On Colonialism

A Small Place by Jamaica Kincaid

Resisting Paradise: Tourism, Diaspora, and Sexuality in Caribbean Culture by Angelique V. Nixon

Cooling the Tropics: Ice, Indigeneity, and Hawaiian Refreshment by Hi'ilei Julia Kawehipuaakahaopulani Hobart

What Is “American” Food?

The Taste of America by John L. and Karen Hess

Taste Makers: Seven Immigrant Women Who Changed American Cuisine by Mayukh Sen

The Role of the Restaurant

The Ethnic Restaurateur by Krishendu Ray

Gastronativism: Food, Identity, Politics by Fabio Parasecoli

Global Brooklyn: Designing Food Experiences in World Cities by Fabio Parasecoli and Mateusz Halawa

Published

For FoodPrint—who rule—I wrote about Tamar Adler’s new cookbook, The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A–Z. I loved it, because I prefer a cookbook that talks to you where you are rather than tells you what you should be doing.

Reading

Speaking of bibliographies! I’m in research mode for a presentation at a recipe conference later this month. This has included the slim Recipe by Lynn Z. Bloom. I’ll probably publish the presentation here with its own bibliography.



Cooking

We had an Ooni pizza night last week—getting better! I made a vodka sauce because I’m really into vodka sauce because of the vodka slice at Lucia Pizza of Avenue X.