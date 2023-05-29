For the three years that I’ve been writing this newsletter, I’ve let my biographical details come out within essays: especially pieces like “On Flavor,” “On Long Island,” “On Grief,” and “On Marriage.” These talk about identity, place, loss, and making big decisions I never thought I’d make.

I prefer to let my work speak for itself, any context gleaned about my personal life carefully built out through, first and foremost, form or a larger point. Because I’m not great at coming up with names or headlines (I write maybe one really good headline for my own work per year, and frankly I think that’s a solid number), I did name this newsletter after myself and the essays get called “On [X]” in what was intended to be a humorous, knowing nod to public intellectuals past. I didn’t think I would have to stick by all of this with such intensity for years, that it would become the basis of a whole new life. But it did.

As the list has grown and more people have subscribed through recommendations rather than directly, I thought I’d take this Memorial Day moment (a U.S. holiday) to give some bullet points on my background so that, going into the summer—for which I’ve planned some cool things, including… the launch of my first book!—everyone knows who the hell I am.

Any other questions? Please ask in the comments!

This Friday’s dispatch for paid subscribers will be June’s From the Desk Recommends… a list of the articles, podcast episodes, newsletters, and other cultural ephemera I’ve enjoyed since the last one. It’s a stacked one, with a nice balance of food, literature, and art—if I do say so myself!

There’s a seasonal fruit dessert recipe coming soon, as well as an update to my mushroom pinchos to go along with a full vegan barbecue menu.

Our table ready for guests.

Published

My small jewelry collection with By Ren is available through the end of 2023. The pearl cocktail picks and peas-in-a-pod ring are in my daily rotation, and I can’t wait to wear the choker on my book tour.

I wrote for Yes! summer issue, on the topic of “Thirst,” about the importance and potential of watering holes in public life. There’s a recipe for a chile-hibiscus syrup, with both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks that use it.

I am in this “Answer in Progress” video about beans—sharing bean love! I come in pretty early to talk about why folks should eat more beans.

Reading

On Freedom by Maggie Nelson and How to Read Now by Elaine Castillo are informing my introduction to the forthcoming series on what we mean when we say “food is political”—a phrase I don’t like!

Cooking

Nothing much! Though above was a big night featuring falafel, pita, a ton of quick pickles, zaalouk, and hummus.