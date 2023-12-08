The Desk Book Club Picks for 2024 📚
All four, with a schedule.
My vision for The Desk Book Club is to read a mix of popular and academic (though readable!) books that will illuminate the themes and thinking I’m doing all year in the newsletter—and that you’re doing along with me in the comments and emails and DMs.
The selections are as follows and will all be discounted by 20 percent at Archestratus in Greenpoint, Brooklyn:
January – February
Small Fires: An Epic in the Kitchen by Rebecca May Johnson
March – April
Food in Cuba: The Pursuit of a Decent Meal by Hanna Garth
May – June
Longthroat Memoirs: Soups, Sex and Nigerian Taste Buds by Yemisi Aribisala
September – November
Eating to Extinction: The World’s Rarest Foods and Why We Need to Save Them by Dan Saladino
