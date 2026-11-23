Do you like to have something on in the background while doing food preparation that is smart but not obnoxiously so? Well, let me remind you: That’s our Salon Series!

A selection of the conversations.

We’ll be back in New York before Christmas, so I’m looking forward to making the Salon Series a hybrid IRL-virtual series come spring.

On Friday, I’ll be sending out an email with discounts and an early bird special for those who want to take “The Food Essay” in 2027. Be on the lookout! Only available to email subscribers. In the meantime, can I interest you in some helpful self-study tools on essays and self-publishing?

I’ve also been dusting off the newsletter’s podcast corner, where you can find audio of conversations with The New Yorker’s Lauren Collins, professor and author Dr. Ashanté M. Reese, and cookbook author Anna Ansari, and more, along with some readings of my own essays. Subscribe on your favorite podcast app to be alerted to new episodes. Most recently, I spoke to Leslie Brenner about her long career in food writing and her 1999 book American Appetite.

May I also take this time to remind you that I read the audiobook for my memoir, On Eating, and there is a preview here if you’d like to check it out before buying. It’s seasonally appropriate!

And for those who’d like some music, I made a special “Harvest Holiday 2026” playlist that follows a romantic-comedy narrative arc—cozy but a bit moody, good for imagining a little story line. (Though when I am doing a lot of prep, I simply put on the Baroque station.)

Paid subscribers can always access my ongoing 2026 playlist (nearly 100 songs long at this point) via the monthly “Recommends” posts or below. These posts are also a treasure trove of thoughtful podcast and video recommendations.

Desk Membership $5 per month or $30 annually gets you full access to the archive and every post; join the Salon Series and Book Club conversations, as well as the Discord; discounts on workshops and consulting; travel maps; and more. Find all the links and codes here. Friends of the Desk—$10 monthly, $30 quarterly, or $120 per year—receive all of the above, plus an annual 30-minute editorial consultation OR I’ll send you a specifically chosen book from my overstuffed library—just email me to claim.

The Desk Book Club Reminder to pick up next year’s book club picks from our bookstore partner Binding Agents!