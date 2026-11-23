Do you like to have something on in the background while doing food preparation that is smart but not obnoxiously so? Well, let me remind you: That’s our Salon Series!
Put the conversation on Michael Shaikh’s The Last Sweet Bite, our recent panel “On Science Memoir,” or the very timely “A Plant-Based Holiday” with Joe Yonan and Phillip Khoury on the TV or laptop while you chop.
All paid subscribers have access to an even bigger archive, including the fabulous conversations with the makers of the show Hard to Swallow, Tunde Wey and Theo Schear; The Spinster Cookbook author Eli Davies; Portrait of an Island on Fire author Ariel Saramandi; Mood Machine author Liz Pelly; and Tell Me How You Eat author Amber Husain—to name just a few.
We’ll be back in New York before Christmas, so I’m looking forward to making the Salon Series a hybrid IRL-virtual series come spring.
On Friday, I’ll be sending out an email with discounts and an early bird special for those who want to take “The Food Essay” in 2027. Be on the lookout! Only available to email subscribers. In the meantime, can I interest you in some helpful self-study tools on essays and self-publishing?
I’ve also been dusting off the newsletter’s podcast corner, where you can find audio of conversations with The New Yorker’s Lauren Collins, professor and author Dr. Ashanté M. Reese, and cookbook author Anna Ansari, and more, along with some readings of my own essays. Subscribe on your favorite podcast app to be alerted to new episodes. Most recently, I spoke to Leslie Brenner about her long career in food writing and her 1999 book American Appetite.
Food Writing Through Generations, with Leslie Brenner
I’m food and culture writer Alicia Kennedy, and today I’m talking to writer Leslie Brenner about her long, varied career in food media and her 1999 book American Appetite. I left in an off-the-cuff start to the conversation where we talk about my book,...
From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy • Alicia Kennedy
May I also take this time to remind you that I read the audiobook for my memoir, On Eating, and there is a preview here if you’d like to check it out before buying. It’s seasonally appropriate!
And for those who’d like some music, I made a special “Harvest Holiday 2026” playlist that follows a romantic-comedy narrative arc—cozy but a bit moody, good for imagining a little story line. (Though when I am doing a lot of prep, I simply put on the Baroque station.)
Paid subscribers can always access my ongoing 2026 playlist (nearly 100 songs long at this point) via the monthly “Recommends” posts or below. These posts are also a treasure trove of thoughtful podcast and video recommendations.
Desk Membership
$5 per month or $30 annually gets you full access to the archive and every post; join the Salon Series and Book Club conversations, as well as the Discord; discounts on workshops and consulting; travel maps; and more. Find all the links and codes here.
Friends of the Desk—$10 monthly, $30 quarterly, or $120 per year—receive all of the above, plus an annual 30-minute editorial consultation OR I’ll send you a specifically chosen book from my overstuffed library—just email me to claim.
News & Events
Join the Weekly Salon in the Discord today at 3 p.m. EST to share what you’re reading, watching, working on, cooking, etc. — it’s a space of major inspiration. Receive an invitation to join automatically upon becoming a paid subscriber.
Reminder that I have a piece in the forthcoming winter issue of The Yale Review about the history and potential of recipes.
Shop the Central Stem x Tomato Tomato holiday shop of independent makers and designers, including the fabulous Terratela Tomato Tomato T-shirts on fiber made from soy or milk waste.
The Desk Book Club
Look at her!
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