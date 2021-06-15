Hello 👋 I’m Alicia Kennedy, a food & culture writer.

This has been my job title for over a decade, and I’ve spent 16 years working in media—from copyediting at New York to becoming a contributing writer at the Village Voice and, since 2020, publishing and growing my own publication that The Atlantic referred to as “a one-woman magazine that mixes cultural criticism, food writing, and food-world interviews with personal meditations, recommendations, and recipes…”

My work has appeared in The Financial Times, The Yale Review, Harper’s Bazaar, the Guardian, British Vogue, and the Oxford Research Encyclopedia of Food Studies—as well as many other outlets. An essay I wrote for MOLD was selected for Best American Food Writing 2023; other editions have featured my pieces in the “notable” section.

On Eating: The Making and Unmaking of My Appetites, a memoir of food and place, came out in April 2026 from Hachette. My bestselling debut, No Meat Required: The Cultural History and Culinary Future of Plant-Based Eating, was published by Beacon Press in 2023. It was a finalist for a PROSE Award in the “media and cultural studies” category and has been translated into Portuguese for publication in Brazil. Col and Col, a Spanish publisher, has released Desde mi escritorio, a collection of my essays in translation. My recipes have appeared in the 50th anniversary edition of Diet for a Small Planet and the James Beard Award–winning Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking by Joe Yonan.

This is the one-woman magazine I run: From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy. It has been mentioned by the New York Times, Vogue, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, New York, and many more outlets in the U.S. and internationally. My publication is much-talked-about, regularly taught, and cited in books and beyond. Project C named me one of 2025’s “Top 50 Creator-Model Journalists,” Tasting Table called me one of ten iconic food writers that “every foodie should know,” and I’m on Cherry Bombe’s Power List 2026 as “a digital-publishing innovator.”



I’ve taught in the gastronomy graduate program at Boston University and regularly speak in the U.S. and abroad, through university class visits, lectures, or talks. If you’d like to work together, invite me to speak, or have a conversation, please email me. For literary inquiries, my agent is Danielle Bukowski at Sterling Lord Literistic.

