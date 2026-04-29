Liz Pelly is a writer and editor based in New York. She is the author of Mood Machine: The Rise of Spotify and the Costs of the Perfect Playlist (One Signal Publishers). Her byline has appeared at The Baffler, Guardian, Harper's, NPR, Pioneer Works Broadcast, and many other outlets. She has been vegan for 18 years.
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