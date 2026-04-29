Amber Husain is the author of Replace Me (2021) and Meat Love (2023). Her essays have been published in Granta, New Left Review, The White Review, The Believer, Bookforum LA Review of Books and New York Times Magazine. She has a PhD in art history from UCL and teaches critical and creative writing. We read her book Tell Me How You Eat: Food, Power, and the Will to Live as part of the Desk Book Club in 2026.