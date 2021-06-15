The Self-Edit Workshop
$25.00
$50.00
I take you through the reasons to build out an editorial calendar for self-publishing, the importance of choosing a style guide, and discuss three layers of editing: structural, line, and copy.
How to Create an Editorial Vision
Free
A presentation on how various independent publications approach their editorial perspective—and what we can learn from them and apply to our own work.
Research & Organization Workshop
$25.00
$50.00
This presentation includes examples of pitches that worked; discusses my daily workflow to balance a newsletter, assignments, and books; and generally provides insight into how to make life work as an independent writer.