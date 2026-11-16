Transcript

0:00 But I just have to tell you, I'm almost done reading On Eating. I love it so much, Alicia. It's- Oh, thank you. [laughs] So good. And it, it's just so funny. I mean, I... 0:10 First of all, I love the way, I love the way you weave the personal history in with the food history. Aw, thank you. Uh, that's really great. 0:18 And I love learning about, um, about Puerto Rico, which I've been a little bit fascinated by since I visited there, like, 100 years ago. [laughs] Um, but I just, I don't know. 0:30 I'm just, um, I love the way your mind works and- Oh, thanks [laughs]... and, um, and it's really, it's so personal. Um- Yeah... and it's, it's really, it's really moving, and I just, I just, I really, really love it. 0:46 Congratulations. I'm sorry- Oh, thank you... sorry I'm only now just reading it, but. Oh, no. I mean, I want it to have a longer life, you know. It, it feels... 0:54 I'll be honest that I, like, keep sort of forgetting it came out because it feels like a big flop. Um, and I appreciate you saying that it is personal, 'cause I feel like there was, like, 1:05 the New York Times review, for me [laughs] was, like, very traumatic. It was not- Oh, I have to go back and read it. I- Oh, no, it- I didn't... Yeah... 1:12 it put me in con- There's another writer from Long Island, and we're around the same age, and we both had memoirs out, food memoirs out on the same day, so they, like, wove them together. 1:22 So then it's like she is, like, a lot of fun, and it's like, and I'm presented as, like, this [laughs] like, just- Fun... horrible n- like, not horrible, but, like, I'm like, oh, the nerd. And, and it... 1:35 she said I, I choose my words with, with chef's tweezers and, and et cetera. Well, that's what writers do. Exactly. I mean, Jesus. How? What's blunt? What, like, like, wor- like vomit on the page? I- Like, Jesus... 1:47 yes, exactly. No, that's ludicrous. No, it was super strange. But I internalized, like, the, that reading of the book as, like, very cold, which is how she sort of saw it. 1:56 So every time someone tells me that it was, like, it was personal and it was, like, maybe emotional or... I'm like, "Oh, okay," like, "I, I didn't completely fuck it up." Ah. Okay. 2:05 [laughs] I think, I think, I think it's very warm and generous. Okay, good. I, I totally, completely, a thousand percent disagree. It's, um- Okay, good. [laughs] Wow. Wow. Well, well thank you for reading. 2:16 No, and I- Yeah... and I do think it'll, I think it'll be a good backlist book, and I, I think it's an important book and, and, and, and, and boy, yeah, just congratulations. Thank you. Yeah. I have my... 2:28 I'm really, like, hoping it gets a new life in paperback and, um, yeah. Well, I have my agent working on that, so, [laughs] like- Yeah. And I'm de- I'm definitely gonna write about it. And, you know- Oh, thank you... 2:38 for, I'm never, like, on top of things as they're coming out, you know. I'm just not. It's just kinda not what I- It's so, it's not worthwhile. I don't, I don't think it's, it's... 2:47 You know, you don't get, like, very good... I don't know. Like, if you're not, if you're not involved with the book or the whatever it is when it makes sense for you, like, the stuff that comes out- Mm-hmm... 2:58 isn't always good. So- Yeah. Yeah... I, I don't, I don't mind. Thank you. I'm glad it will have continued. It, it's, it's been nice to hear intermittently, like, oh, people are connecting with it, so. Yeah. 3:09 Um- And your mom's name is Leslie. It is. It's funny, 'cause I, I feel like- [laughs]... I feel like you're, like, the next generation of what I was. You know, like, you're- Yeah. [laughs]... I was doing, you know. 3:19 And then your mom's name is Leslie. It's so funny. Exactly, yes. No. She, yes. Um, a lot of the time people are like, "Oh, I love your mom," from reading the book, which I always think is funny because I don't think 3:31 I, like, convey... Like, intentionally. Like, I sort of, like, didn't dr- flesh out a lot of the people just because- Yeah... it would just, like, would've gotten in the weeds. It's so hard. Yeah. Yeah. I'm like... 3:43 And, and I'm not like, you know, I didn't wanna write, like, a Ruth Reichl food memoir, you know? Like, that's just not who I am as a writer. Yeah. 3:50 But I also think that so many people just, like, they, they, they hear food memoir and they just think, oh, like Ruth Reichl, and writing about your mother and your father and your blah, blah, blah, and I'm like, that's just not how my brain works. 4:01 Yeah. So, [laughs] that's not, that's not where we're going. Um, but yeah. Awesome. Awesome. Great. 4:09 Um, so yeah, as I said, I'm gonna kind of conduct this like we're doing a podcast about your book that came out almost, like, over 25 years ago, which is really cool, I think. 4:20 Um, and I loved reading it, and it was just so illuminating, but also just such, like, readable culinary history where... And it just felt like... I don't know. 4:31 It was just, it was, for me, it was better than an academic book in terms of speaking to people, but also better than a popular book in terms of the depth that you were able to go to. 4:41 So anyway, but my first question usually for people when I interview them for the first time one on one is can you tell me about where you grew up and what you ate? Yes. [laughs] I grew up in LA. Sure. Um, and I... 4:56 Oh boy, what did, what did I eat? Tuna from a can, Bumblebee. Had to be Bumblebee brand. 5:01 [laughs] Um, my, you know, my mom was, like, very, my mom was very brand oriented, like, very, like, 1960, you know, 'cause I was born in 1960. 5:12 Um, and she was very, um, my mom was a really good natural cook who didn't trust her own instincts at all. Mm-hmm. And so she used recipes. Um, and didn't, like, she didn't really become interested in, 5:29 like, it, it mi- I must have been, I must have been, like, seven or eight when she became really interested in, in cooking and, like, you know, Julia Chi- you know, Julia Child was her, you know, god, goddess. 5:43 Um, and before that it was, like, you know, she had her rotation of, like, you know, I mean, breakfast was never really a big thing, and it was kinda the only time my dad might have made an appearance in the kitchen. 5:58 Like, he would, like, cut up some melons and build them into furniture, like little cubes, like little Lego cubes, and make them into furniture and buildings for us. 6:06 Um, and- Or make a, or make an omelet or something like that. But, um, a- and, and then my, you know, and then sandwich was like, I mean, lunch was, like, a sandwich. It was always a sandwich, tuna sandwich. 6:20 Um, my mom liked bologna. She would put- Mm-hmm. 6:24 My mom would, she would, like, she liked Oscar Mayer b- Mayer bologna, and she would, on the, on the tile counter she would, like, put the slices directly on the counter to warm them to room temperature. 6:34 It was disgusting. [laughs] Um, and, and, you know, and Wonder Bread. I think you had something about Wonder Bread in your- Oh, I hate it. [laughs] Yeah, I, yeah, I grew- we grew- that's what we grew up with. 6:45 And, and there was a Wonder Bread, I don't know if this was in every big city, but there was a Wonder Bread bakery in LA that, that we went to, like, school field trip on. 6:54 And, like, uh, the smell of that bread was like, ugh, like, really? 6:59 Um, and then, and then, um, yeah, the minute I, like, got a consciousness, you know, I started making sh- like, I started, like, pulling whole wheat bread from the, you know, grocery shelf. 7:12 And, um, and then dinner was, like, she had a rotation. You know, it was, like, it was, like, spaghetti and meat sauce or roast chicken or, um, you know, kinda simple things. Yeah. 7:28 Simple, ba- really simple, basic food. I always really liked, I really loved vegetables growing up. Like, I loved asparagus. Like, I could eat it all day long. And I loved artichokes. And, you know, in California- Same. 7:41 [laughs]... artich- like, artichokes are, you know. Yeah. Everybody ate artichokes. Um, and sal- you know, salads. And I liked meat too, but I really, really liked green vegetables. They were, like, my favorite. 7:54 Um, and my m- you know, my, and, and desserts were usually, like, Hostess cupcakes and, you know, like, that kinda stuff, 'cause my mom, my mom was not a baker. 8:03 My grandma, who lived, both of my parents were orphans, but my mom was rai- and they were both raised by aunts, aunts and uncles. Wow. 8:12 And my mom was raised by a wonderful woman, um, A- her Aunt Ruth, who I called Grandma, who was living in Minnesota. And she, when she would come visit she would bake with me. Like, she taught me how to bake. 8:27 My mom didn't bake at all. Um, and my grandma was a, was a terrible cook cook. Like, we used to cry- [laughs]... we had to, like, if she was gonna make dinner. 8:35 [laughs] Um, and, [laughs] and then, you know, and then when my dad left when I was, like, 12 or 13, and then s- and, and, you know, we had a very comfortable suburban... Like, I grew up in West Hollywood. 8:48 I mean, till I was, like, four in Hollywood. Um, and then my parents bought a house in the San Fernando Valley, which is where I grew up. And when I was, like, you know, 12 or 13, my dad left. 9:01 And we had a very comfortable life, and a pool, and a, you know, like, nice. But in a, in, in not, like, a, in not a fancy neighborhood. Yeah. 9:08 Like, we were right n- uh, right next to Barrio Van Nuys, and so I grew up with all the Mexican, Mexican American kids. And, um, but when, when my dad left, um, my mom was now a single mom who had never worked. 9:23 And I was the oldest, so I was, like, taking care of everybody. And, you know, it wasn't always easy to put food on the table 'cause my dad was a pain. Um, and, um, and so, 9:39 and so that's kinda when I got, you know, when I was in high school I remember cutting school, um, with my best friend. And, um, and we stayed home and made stuffed baked potatoes out of the joy of cooking. Oh. 9:53 Like, that was, that was our, like- Yeah... you know, that's, that, that was our, that was our mischief. I mean, we were doing all kinds of drugs and everything else. 9:59 But- [laughs] But when we, but when we ditched school, you know, when we played hooky, we wanted to cook. So and she was, um, she also came from a broken home, um, and lived, you know, lived a, a half-hour walk away. 10:15 And we would, um, but, like, she grew up, um, eating Mexican food and loving Mexican food. And my mom didn't like Mexican food. 10:24 So it was my friend Julie who brought Mexican food into my life, and I really fell in love with it. Um, and yeah. So I just, um, I don't know. Does that answer your question? That answers the question. I love it. 10:37 Well, then- That was a really stream of consciousness. Sorry. [laughs] Well, how did you come to write about food? How did that become your, your life? 10:45 So, um, I would say, you know, meanwhile my dad, who, like, didn't cook at all, and we would spend weekends with him, and it was always, like, so sad. Like, like, I remember- [laughs]... 10:56 teaching him how to make tuna salad by opening a can. You know? And, um, but then as he sort of, he was very, like, me generation, seven- you know, early '70s. 11:07 Like, um, oh, the other thing that happened is before, before my parents broke up, um, in 1970 my parents took us on a trip to Europe for a month. Ooh. 11:18 And we went ev- we went, you know, we did all the capitals and, you know, Florence, Rome, and Venice, and Paris, and London, and, you know. And I w- it, for me it was completely mind-blowing. 11:32 Um, and I, I just, like, I was like, "Oh my God, this exists?" Like, and a lot of it was about the food. I mean, I loved- Yeah... everything. We spent a lot of time in museums, art museums. I also love art. 11:42 But, um, but I was really, really blown away by the food. And, um, then when, um, when 11:51 my best friend Julie and I were going to be graduating high school, we both, we both were working full, like, I s- my first job was at 14. I worked at- Yeah... Taco Bell. 12:01 Like, that was, um, I lied about my age and- [laughs]... you know, always worked. Then I got a job working in a supermarket bagging groceries. 12:09 Um, and our idea was we're gonna save up enough money to, um, take ourselves to Europe when we graduate. And, um, that's what we did. So when we... I w- and I, and I was young 'cause I had, like, skipped. 12:21 I had, you know, I was, I w- I graduated when I was 16. And so Julie was 18 and I was 16, and we spent the summer in Europe. Amazing. 12:30 And I was able, this is so weird, like, in Paris, when I was with my parents, which was, um, 12:38 God, it seemed like forever before that, but I guess it was only seven years before that, I had had this raspberry tart in a little bistro, and I didn't know where it was. Yeah. 12:48 But somehow when Julie and I went there, I was able to walk to this bistro. [laughs] And it was still there, and I ordered the raspberry tart, and I was like, "Oh my God." 12:57 Like, I- [laughs] That's like, that, like, it spoke to me somewhere. Yeah. Um, and, um, yeah, so that wa- that was really, that was, that, that trip, like, after high school was really important to me. 13:10 And then when I got to college, um, you know, I was, I was c- in the, in the first year I lived in a dorm. 13:17 In the second year I, um, lived, like, I drew badly in the housing lottery and, and drew a bad number, and wound up with my best friends living in, like, a mobile home that had a kitchen. 13:29 [laughs] So, and I would invite professors to dinner. 13:32 Everybody thought I was crazy, but I'd invite my pr- and so this is, like, this is now, like, 1978 in Northern California, and the food scene there was just mind-blowing. 13:43 Um, Julie's stepmother at some point graduated from, uh, she was doing a graduate program, um, in Berkeley and her, or Oakland, and her parents took us, her dad and, and step-mom took us to Chez Panisse- Right... 13:58 um, in '79, I guess. I think it was '79. And, um, that blew my mind. And just going to San Francis- you know, we would go to San Francis- I went to Stanford, um, on scholarship. And, um, 14:14 um, and, you know, we would go to San Francisco and, and at the time, like, the scene in San Francisco was, like, super simple Italian, Cal-Italian stuff, and so I was really influenced by that. 14:27 And also there was Napa wine country that I, uh, I was, like, fascinated by. And in my freshman dorm I took a wine tasting class. Um, and so that's how I learned how to taste. And- That's awesome... 14:40 and so that was kind of, that's how I got interested, and then I just became a cook. Yeah. 14:45 And then I, um, two years into school my dad dec- my dad had been paying my mom $300 a month child support for me and for each of my brothers who were younger, um, and he decided to stop. 14:57 Like, he didn't, and that was, that was the extent of my parental support when I was in college, and he decided to stop, so I had to take a year off of college and go back to LA and work. 15:07 Um, which was actually really good, 'cause I hadn't sort of found my people at Stanford. Yeah. And, um, so I got really into cooking that year, and just, and just cooked a lot. 15:17 And, you know, LA at the time for cooking was, was incredible. Um, I mean, for a young person to s- I mean, it was really, it really, like, as you can tell from, from that book, it really was- Yeah... 15:31 we really were starting to discover the joys of so many things. And, um, and yeah, so I really, so I started becoming a, you know, a pretty dedicated cook then. And 15:44 but never, but, like, in terms of writing about it, I never thought about being any kind of food professional until many years later. I, I had gone to Columbia to do an MFA, so I was living in New York. And, um, 16:02 you know, and wrote a, um, um, my, my thesis was, was a literary novel. Cool. Um, and but I, I, I, I sort of had an idea that I probably wouldn't be able to make a living as a novelist- Yeah. [laughs]... 16:16 right, you know, writing that, doing that type of writing. So I thought, oh, I should probably, I should probably write journalism. 16:23 Um, and so as soon as I graduated, as soon as I finished the program at Columbia, I, um, star- I started writing freelance. Um, yeah, you'll, you'll love this. 16:34 I was like, I, in order to make a living, I s- I so, like, I so related to, like, everything you wrote. [laughs] It was like, in order to make... 16:43 I was, I was living in this, like, really, in, in this, like, studio on 109th Street, um, between Columbus and Amsterdam, and it was, like, you know, it was, like, a very Dominican block with, you know, with the drug dealers that I knew and could say hello to and, you know. 16:58 Yeah. Um, and, um, the bodegas and, you know, it was, I j- I lo- I really loved it. Um, but so in order, in order to survive I had, um, I was teaching three writing courses. 17:13 No, five writing courses at three different schools. Of course. Borough of Manhattan Community College, Fashion Institute of Technology, and Manhattan Institute of Technology. So five courses. Yeah. 17:24 And then I was writing a, one review a week for Kirkus Reviews, those were nonfiction, and I was paid, um, $50. No, I was paid, I think I was paid $50 for those, $50 a pop. 17:40 And then every other week I would write a fiction review for Publishers Weekly, which I got $25 for. [laughs] So I was reading all of those books and writing those reviews. That's how I got started as a journalist. 17:52 And then I, and then I star- you know, and then I started writing front-of-the-book stories for different magazines. Yeah. And I wrote something for New York Magazine, a, a little front-of-the-book story about 18:05 Barney Greengrass, the, the sturgeon king, which nobody had written about for decades, and I proclaimed it the best restaurant in the universe, I think. 18:12 [laughs] And, um, and then, and my editor really liked it, and he said, "Can you do more food stories?" Um, so that was, yeah, that's how I started writing. I'm like, "Really? Like, you would pay me to do food stories?" 18:25 [laughs] Like, I can't believe it. Um, so that's, that's how I started That's amazing. And then y- your trajectory after that took you to so many different places. What... A, a couple of the newspapers you worked. 18:37 You worked at the LA Times, right? And, um- Yeah. So, so I freelanced in, in New York for years. And I, and I was writing about all kinds of things. I mean, I was writing... Uh, and, and I got some, 18:49 you know, I, I, I was really loving it. Like, I did a couple of big features for Harper's, like- Okay... um, one was about the movie. Maybe b- both of them were about the movie, the business of the movie business. 19:00 I was writing about, I was writing, like, feminist stories for Cosmopolitan, which was super weird. [laughs] Like, I was writing about the anti-abortion movement for Co- Wow... for Cosmo. 19:10 Um, and I wrote, and I wrote a lot of stuff for a really fantastic magazine called New York Woman, um, including pro- which was really transformative for me. Um, I had a wonderful editor there, um, and, 19:27 um, they, and, and I, and that was my first cover story, and it was, and it was a story about immigrants in New York. And so this is probably in, like, I wanna say '91 or '92, and it was... 19:39 And of course, this was pre-internet. Yeah. So I was, I was running a- around all five boroughs, like, figuring out who lived where and looking at census maps and, you know, I was in libraries. 19:50 I was in, like, culture, in the Chinese Cultural Center and, like, interviewing people like that. 19:55 And I did this gigantic map that was a pullout in the middle of the magazine of who lived where, and then wrote all these stories about all, about their cultures, their dancing culture, their food culture. 20:08 So there w- and there was a lot of food pieces in that. Um, so and then I wound up writing a lot for New York Magazine and, and that was really cool. And then for New York Magazine, I wrote... 20:18 Um, I never really wrote much for The New York Times. J- I, I, I did some short book reviews for The New York Times. Yeah. Then I did, um, I wanted to write for the... 20:28 And, uh, oh, I, I pitched a lot to The New York Times, but the editors there were assholes. [laughs] Like, I remember pitching a story about skate, um, which was appearing on menus. Yeah. 20:39 And I got, you know, recipes and, and then they killed it and, like, just like, you know, crazy making shit. [laughs] And then I, um, also I was writing for... Oh, I wrote for, um, Travel + Leisure. 20:53 I started writing for Travel + Leisure, which was really, really good. That turned into a consult- uh, well, not until I moved to LA. They offered me a consulting editor thing. 21:03 But that was kinda who I was writing for in New York. 21:05 And then, and I had written to The New York Times then got a really interesting deputy food editor, um, Michaeline Busco, and I wrote her an email saying, "I'd love to write for you," and she never answered it. 21:17 [laughs] And then, and then, um, we moved to LA. We decided to move to LA in 2001, and our baby was four. Um, and, um, 21:31 it, I thought, "Oh my God, I'm gonna move to LA and I'm never gonna work again," 'cause, and I was writing books this whole- Yeah... this whole time also. Um, and teaching five qua- like it was- Yeah... 21:40 it was cra- or by the time we moved to LA, I guess I had stopped teaching. And I was teaching at s- I kept teaching longer than I wanted to because I had health insurance through one of- Yeah... the school gigs. 21:50 And then, and, and my husband i- is, um, when I met him, he was a poet and he had, and a jazz journalist. [laughs] So, like, no money there. [laughs] Like, I was, I was the money bags, which was just- Yeah... 22:03 I was the one bringing the bacon. [laughs] Um, so, um, so I was kinda terrified to move to LA 'cause all the editors are in New York. Yeah. 22:11 And when I told my Travel + Leisure editor we were moving to LA, she said, "Oh, fantastic, because we need a, um, we need, we need a, a, um, a, a contributing editor in California." 22:24 So, and then, and then they gave me a big contract, and so that was- Yeah... really. So and by then, I was actually, um, we moved to LA three weeks before 9/11. Wow. And, um, and I was well into my second. 22:41 My first n- novel finally got published after, like, 10 years after I wrote it, and which is a whole nother story. [laughs] Finally, finally was writing my second novel. We moved to LA. 22:51 I was writing a satire, like a, you know, dark, dark comedy a, you know, um, about New York. And then 9/11 happened and I'm like, "I've gotta trash that." Like, I'm not writing [laughs] any of that. Yeah. 23:03 I'm like, "No, that's not happening." [laughs] So I, I, I ha- had to find a whole new, you know, that, that was, like, very complicated. But we moved to LA. I was freelancing, writing a lot for Travel + Leisure. 23:12 That was great. Um, pitched the LA Times, who had, you know, their edit- food editor at the time was Russ Parsons, and he let me pitch a million things and kept saying no to everything. 23:26 And I'm thinking, "You know, these are good stories. Like, I don't understand." [laughs] He then, what happened was that Michaeline Busco person went to LA. I ne- had never met her. I had heard horrible things about her. 23:37 She went to LA, um, and wound up taking over the food section there, and then she started trying to recruit me. Oh, cool. 23:46 And I, and I, like, I wasn't even answering her emails or anything 'cause I'd heard bad things about her. Yeah. And, um, but she hounded me and she said, "Just have a drink with me." 23:54 Like, um, and so I had a drink with her and I fell in love with her. And- [laughs]... like, sh- her deputy was going on maternity leave and she said, "Can you come and, um, can you come and fill in for her? 24:07 I'll teach you how to..." I'm like, "I've never been on staff. I've never edited." Yeah. She said, "I'll teach you how. We'll run the section together. It'll be so much fun." 24:14 And indeed, it was, like, the best thing that ever happened to me. I was like, "Oh my God, I was born to be a newspaper person." Yeah, yeah. The best. 'Cause I would pitch things to her and she'd go, "Sounds great. 24:23 Sounds great. Let's do it." [laughs] Like, everything was a yes suddenly, and I'm like, "Yeah, my ideas weren't so bad." [laughs] And four months later, she got promoted. I became food editor. 24:33 And, um, then I was running this section, and it was just, like, the best thing ever, 'cause I loved editing it turns out. And, but I could assign stories or I could write them myselves. 24:43 I, I w- I was, I was in charge of the, the, um, the wine panel. Yeah. I was in charge of Test Kitchen. Like, it was just, it was just fantastic. So I did that until 2000, um, 24:57 eight when the economy imploded and got laid off with everybody else who had anything, any slight connection to The New York Times. Yeah. 'Cause we were a- and it, and the paper was at that point run by a creationist. 25:10 Um, and, um, that's... And, and then yeah. And then thought, "Okay, I'll go back to freelancing. This'll be great." Um, but couldn't, couldn't get any freelance work, um- Yeah... 25:21 at that time because all, everybody had, you know, they were all using, all the publications were using the writers they had just laid off. Exactly, yeah. 25:29 So th- and that's when I came to Dallas to be a restaurant critic, which was a job I said I would never, ever, ever, ever- [laughs] Did you not like being a restaurant critic? Or did you like it? 25:41 Um, I liked it-ish for the first... But, but, like, um, I thought, I, I thought it was something I could do for, like, five years max. Um, and I liked it, but I felt cut off from, you know, I was like- Yeah... 25:54 really old school. Um, like, I would, would not, like, socialize. You know, like, I didn't even... I think one time I had a cup of coffee with a chef I wanted to interview for something. Like, one cup of co- Yeah... 26:06 like, I was not friends with any, like, even friendly with anybody. Yeah. 'Cause I thought if you... It's, it's a psychically very difficult job. Yes. 26:14 And if you get, and if you get to be friendly with anybody, it, it, it, it's just way too complicated. So you have to be very removed- Yeah... as far as I, that was the way I approached it. 26:24 And I felt, like, cut off from my people kind of. You know? Yeah, yeah. Like, 'cause, like, restaurant people, they're about hospitality, and I just love them. And, um, so it was, I, I really wanted to get out. 26:37 I really wanted to get out quite a, like, a couple years before I did. Like- Yeah... and it was, it was really hard to get out of, of journalism. Yeah. Yeah. 26:46 Well, I mean, well, it, we'll get back to the, the journalism of it all and the, and the, the institutional situations, the economics of it. But, you know, I wanted to ask about, obviously, American Appetite, 1999. 27:02 What was the impetus behind writing that book, and do you remember anything about the research process for it? Because it- It w-... it seems like it, it was a heavy, heavily researched. You know, it's so weird. 27:14 I tho- in advance of this conversation- [laughs]... I went back and started wr- and I was like, "Wow, I wrote that? I did all that?" 27:19 [laughs] Like, like, it's hard for me to remember doing that much, but it's really, it's, like, I did a lot of research. 27:26 Um, and, and the impetus was kind of like, I kind of felt like, wow, we're go- as, as a culture, we're going through this thing. Yeah. It's really a big deal, and I've lived through a lot of it. 27:38 And I thought, like, is anybody gonna, like, is anybody gonna be able to give first-hand, um, accounts of any of this stuff? Like, I- Yeah... and I didn't see that happening. 27:48 So I thought, "Maybe this will be useful at some point to someone." [laughs] And it kinda never has until you came along. [laughs] Like, you were literally the first person who has responded, like, in a personal way. 28:01 You know? Like, so thank you. And, and it's so funny 'cause I, I, I always felt with this book, like, wow, I really, like, there was so much work, and I p- you know, i, it really a labor of love. 28:12 And I always had this thought, like, if one per- if it's interesting to one person- [laughs]... it will be worth it. So thank you for being that person. [laughs] I love that. But to, to... 28:22 And, and I had forgotten so much stuff. Like, I forgot, like, I remembered that I had gone to, um, 28:29 to, um, Californ- you know, I went to northern California and interviewed Alice Waters, and I went to, um, uh, some, I don't know how I afforded it, but I mean, actually it was kind of a decent advance. 28:42 So I guess I used the whole advance to, like, fly around the country interviewing- Yeah... people. But I didn't remember how much of that I had done. Yeah. Um, and, um, 28:52 so yeah, it was mostly, like, trying to do face- you know, this was pre-Zoom and pre, you know, like, so it was, it was library research. 29:01 I remember going to the library, you know, the main library in LA for a bunch of stuff. Yeah. And, um, yeah, it was, it was, like, it was hit- hitting the pavement and hitting the libraries and, and meeting people. Yeah. 29:15 Well, I mean, it's so evident in the writing of the book, and there's so much, you know, you interviewed all these people who, there's pe- there's names in there where it's like, oh, I recognize this name from bylines from, like, going into the archives and doing research. 29:27 But they're not people whose names still sort of, like, ring out. And so that's why it was so important to me. 29:34 Even, like, the dots you connected with Williams Sonoma, I felt like n- like that was something that kind of got drowned out. 29:40 And so much of what you talk about, the, there are questions you answer in this book that I have been, like, asking, where I'm like, and I have had them sort of answered by, like, academic books and, and sort of things. 29:53 But, like, nothing as quite as clear-cut where, you know, in terms of, you know, Julia Child's legacy, Alice Waters' legacy. 30:00 There's a real sense of this book as media criticism in addition to being culinary history, where you're really naming that, you know, people are going to say, and I can't tell you how many times, like, I've gotten the edits too of, like, oh, but this was because of Julia Child. 30:16 This was because of Alice Waters. Clean, that's it. Like, nothing else. 30:20 And it's just so, it can be very frustrating when you're trying to kind of get into the nooks and crannies of food culture for the last however many, almost a century I would say. Like, thinking about post-World War II. 30:33 And everything, and you're like, okay, but, like, there's more in here than just Julia Child, Alice Waters, like, and then nothing happens till Anthony Bourdain. 30:43 But I, I, so, you know, you were kind of talking of, you were giving scrutiny to these narratives at the time. Was that a conscious choice or was that simply what the, you know, the research was telling you? 30:55 Yeah, I mean, it was, I sort of felt like, I sort of felt like as it was being told, the story was getting, like, way oversimplified. And, and I did feel like Alice Waters, who I, you know- Yeah... 31:06 so admire, like, but I felt like she was getting, like, all of the, all of the credit for California cuisine, and I'm like, "I'm sorry, I was there." [laughs] Yeah. 31:15 It wasn't just, it was like, you know, like I felt like it, it just, like more layers needed, needed to be added. So, yeah. Yeah. 31:22 And I think it's so interesting, too, to see it as it came out in 1999, so it's like this true capsule of the late 20th century, and then there is so much that has changed. I mean, what, 31:36 what do you think, if you were gonna add some sort of, like, a afterword or, or, or an epilogue here- Right... like what would the important aspects be to you? 31:46 By the way, the title I wanted was The Arugulization of America. Oh. [laughs] And the editor said, "No." And then we had The United States of Arugula or, or that book. Right. Yeah. 31:57 [laughs] Years, years after, and I was like, "See?" [laughs] I should have stuck, I should have stuck to my guns. 32:02 But, you know, you have the, I don't know if you've had this experience, but I never, like I frequently was talked out of- Oh, yeah... titles I wanted. But, um, oh my goodness, what would I add? I mean, 32:14 you know, I, I, I think when I wrote this, food TV was just kind of in its infancy. Yeah. And so I think the effect of that and how, you know, um, although I don't know how interesting it would be to document that. Yeah. 32:30 Like TV into TikTok, like, you know, that whole thing. Like I just might not have been that interested in. [laughs] Like I'm not, like I'm not on social media. 32:39 Like I, I try to look in every now and then, but I don't have a TikTok acc- like, I don't look at that stuff. Yeah. I'm like so bored by it. And I also never was interested in food TV. 32:48 Like I, I just, um, and I usually don't read food fiction or food- like I, like I like food and cooking- Yes... and being on a farm or being in a farmers market. [laughs] You know? 32:58 But, like, but, like, the, the meta food thing is, is not that, usually that interesting to me. And so, but it's been so, like the sort of fashionization of food, I guess- Yeah... 33:12 is what has largely happened, um, since this. Um, yeah, I mean, you know, the whole fusion, fusion, like confusion fusion and- [laughs]... like I, yeah. I, it's, it's, it's, it, I don't know. 33:30 I don't know what I would have focused on, but- Yeah, yeah. No, it's always- I probably wouldn't have been as, as, as engaged with it. I don't know. 33:37 [laughs] Although, you know, I really, I love the way your book is organized, too. Like, just like, you know, like writing about bread or writing about sugar. You know, like I, I think that's, um... 33:50 And, and I, and I really like your approach there because it's, um, it feels like what I would do. You know, like it's, um, it's, um, that, that to me is more interesting. Yeah. 34:01 Um, so, so I don't know, I don't know what I, I don't, I don't know what the addendum would be. 34:06 [laughs] Well, it's really interesting to think about how, you know, this, this relation, this long career that you've had and where things are now. I mean, how, 34:20 so again, you were talking about the getting laid off from the LA Times after the 2008 crisis, going to Dallas, becoming a restaurant critic. What has been your post restaurant critic work life been? 34:33 Post restaurant critic? Yeah. Um, I went to, uh, well, I was tr- I, I had this idea that I wanted to be a restaurant consultant. I really, really wanted to be. It was like a dream. 34:44 And, and so I thought, like I, I should identify, like who do I wanna work for? And I looked around Dallas, and then it's like there's this restaurateur who has been transformative. 34:54 'Cause it, like the culture here is like a few years behind, maybe a decade behind LA- Mm-hmm... which, you know, and New York. Like it, there, and, and, and, like copying trends and- Yeah... you know. 35:08 And so, um, like I thought I should learn from somebody who really understands storytelling through food and, um, creating restaurants that feel like a little world that's, you know, that's transportive. 35:22 And there's this one restaurateur that I identified, like I need to learn from him. And I, um, but I couldn't approach him because- Yeah... I was a, during, you know, I was covering his restaurants. Yeah. 35:34 So if, if he didn't wanna employ me immediately, I would be screwed. I would never be able- [laughs]... to cover those re- you know, like it was just a real ethical- Yeah... 35:43 um, you know, sticky situa- like and so I, my hands were tied until, um, he got out of the business. He, like he was bought out by, you know, he was bought out by a big, um, you know, billionaire. 35:59 And, um, and then, and then I beca- and then I invited him over for dinner and, um, said, "I'm so sorry you're not in the business anymore, 'cause I had this idea that I'd like to go to work for you." 36:11 And he was like, "Uh, but I'm getting back in the business." Oh. Um, so yeah. So then, um, so I hadn't done anything ethical, you know? And then, but I had to wait for like two years- Yeah... 36:22 for him to, he had to wait out a non-compete and then did this startup. So I went to work for him. Um, I was employee number two with his culinary director chef. 36:33 Um, and we created, um, I helped them create a restaurant and, um, and then another, and then we were doing these- 36:40 Like, a couple really interesting projects around the country, international food halls and stuff like that. And so I worked for him t- for two years, and really just learned everything. Um, and, um, 36:54 and then he kinda pushed me out of the nest. And, um, and I was like, "Okay, I'm a, I'm a, I'm a consultant now." Um [laughs] And, and that was six months before COVID. Oh, wow. 37:06 But I also, I also had created, um, my cooking website, Cooks Without Borders, in 2016, and that idea was, like, 37:17 in 2015 when Donald Trump announced his run for presidency and he, you know, announced that he wanted to build a big wall between us- Yeah... and Mexico, I was like, "That's wh-..." 37:27 I, I, I knew that I wanted to create a cooking website, and it's like, it's gonna be Cooks Without Borders, and it's gonna be about building bridges, you know, by learning about other people's cuisines. 37:37 And, um, so, so that's wh-... And I also thought, "And this is gonna be my insurance," because journalism was on such shaky business ground- Yeah... by that point. I'm like, it... 37:47 And I had been laid off before, and I'm like, I, I really wanted to create something where even w- if I was laid off, even if it wasn't gonna support me financially, I had something that was mine. Yeah. 37:57 So that's why I created that. So then when I launched my consultancy, I had, I had, I, I had shut down, I had stopped Cooks Without Borders while I was working for this restaurateur, Tristan. Um, and I, um... 38:12 But it was still there, and I was able to reactivate it. I got that going again. And, um, and then I started my consultancy, and then COVID happened six months later. 38:23 [laughs] And, like, my client pool was, like, nonexistent. And so- Yeah... like, how am I making? So I just said, "I'm gonna, I'm gonna build up Cooks Without Borders, do what I can there." 38:34 I got a little grant from- Yeah... um, university, and was able to, was able to kind of work on that, keep it going. 38:42 And then, and, and I had a couple clients, and so I just was, we were able to keep our heads above water. Um, and um, yeah. So that's, I did, yeah. 38:53 And then, and then really it's been a restaurant consultancy, um, with PR. I never wanted to do PR. [laughs] Uh, and, and, oh, and by the way, Michaelin Bosanko and I became best friends. And- Okay... 39:07 she actually, when I left the Dallas Morning News, she was the next restaurant critic. She moved, she moved to- Wow... Dallas to do that- [laughs]... and then moved, then moved back to California. 39:14 [laughs] She wound up leaving journalism. Um, and she kept saying to me, "You should do PR. PR is really fun." And I'm like, "Are you crazy? PR is horrible. I hate doing PR." [laughs] She's like, "You should do PR." 39:25 And um, and so I, I just thought, like... And, and the way I get clients is, is a restaurant I admire that I don't feel is getting enough attention, I'll approach them. I like- Yeah... "I love what you guys do. 39:37 Like, people should be talking about you. You need PR." And they always think they need PR, and then it actually turns out they need a whole lot of other stuff. Yeah, yeah. 39:46 So then I kind of established the cons- you know. So, um, yeah. And then, like, and then I recently have start- have started work collaborating with, um, this guy. It's kind of a long story, but he ha- he's, 40:01 he actually really wants, he, like, the PR thing is really working well, and we're kind of building that into something more self-sustaining. So- Yeah... yeah. So I'm kind of learning to enjoy PR. But now- [laughs]... 40:15 now I have help, and he writes the press releases, which is what I really hated. So. Oh, yeah. [laughs] Yeah. It's interesting, because publicists now, you know, they outnumber the journalists, and it's interesting. 40:29 [laughs] I, yeah, I, I don't even... 40:31 It's interesting, because I'm sure it's different on a smaller scale in a small city, but like, I'll get press releases and it's mostly just I don't know who's using this stuff, for the most part, where it's like, "Hey, this really cool hotel is opening in a place you've never been. 40:46 Here's some images." Wh- what am I gonna do with that? Like, [laughs] the- Yeah... it's become such a strange thing, where it's like when I used to be, like when I was working in New York, 40:56 the, ever, I had more personal relationships with publicists, and people were actually like, "Oh, I know what your beat is. Here's something that relates to your beat." 41:04 And then there would be places where I would be able to write about those things, [laughs] which- Yeah... that doesn't exist anymore. Yeah. So it's such, it's a strange thing. 41:11 But it's changed so much in that, like, when you're talking about, you know, when journalism is, and food, kind of food writing starting to go on the, the downward slide is when I started to write about food. Yeah. 41:24 So it's like I've only known the sort of [laughs]... Like for me, I'm like, oh, 10 years ago, you know, eight years ago was, like, so much better than right now. But it was still, like, worse than it had ever been. 41:37 [laughs] Yeah, yeah. So it's so interesting to try and, like, figure out the, the, the pieces and how to put them together. Um, but it's, it's always very fascinating. Um, 41:50 but yeah, thank you so much for, for taking the time today. Oh my God, it was a pleasure. I wanna, ne- next time wanna come and visit you in, um, Puerto Rico. 41:58 [laughs] Well, I, we move in a few weeks back to New York, so. Are you kidding? Really? What? No, no, no. How did that happen?