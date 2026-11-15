Self-explanatory: I love this concept cooked up by Holly of Central Stem, and I want to advertise my own magazine. And fibers made of soy—come on.
For my birthday, my mom got me the “Artist Long Shirt” (via the wonderful San Juan boutique Luca) and it feels so good. I want many of the perfectly tuned basics from this brand, whose “about” page echoes so much of my own perspective and vision, but I’d be happy to start here.
I found out about this Italian fragrance house from a Marshall’s dig, and this candle is among the best I’ve ever smelled. And it’s in an iconic black!
I’ve been living for the Roadbook since 2018, but I want a Magnum with a portfolio for organizing myself on a day-to-day basis with paperwork, etc. It will also fit my new iPad mini in the pocket, so I can have a notebook alongside my PDFs.
I need the chef’s size container because I use this so much, when making shakshuka or, recently, really good jackfruit shawarma.
I saw this in the Frieze magazine gift guide—a favorite—and was immediately drawn to the design (that clip!) and color. I was really into mechanical pencils as a kid so let’s bring it back, grown-up-style.
Lama Obeid rounded up a bunch of gifts from Palestinian farmers, and she included this olive oil, which I’ve bought before and really adored. The gorgeous tin is a bonus.
My go-to daily perfume and I’m running low! The bottle is so gorgeous and I’m excited that refills are an option. Obviously, I love the combination of rose + smoke or spice. This is why Le Labo’s Rose 31 is another favorite. (Because of the price, this will likely just be a gift to myself when I sell another book…)
09. Subscriptions to Equator & Translator magazines
These are two magazines that are hugely inspirational to me and what I want to make with Tomato Tomato.
This Norwegian sea salt brand is the real deal, in world where salt sourcing can be a bit of smoke and mirrors. (See: the Maldon news)
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