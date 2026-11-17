Transcript

0:01 Building a bibliography to the tune of Building a Mystery by Sarah McLachlan. I don't want to romanticize research like some kind of intellectual influencer. 0:13 I research for work in a pointed and hopefully thorough manner that stands up to fact-checking and editorial scrutiny. 0:21 But when you work on both clear deadlines and the ongoing nature of newslettering, all input starts to feed into a specific flow. Learning how to harness that flow is key. 0:34 Every time I write a book or a long piece, I get better at the more pointed reading that is required. Yet the best stuff still comes from happenstance, the accidental findings, the gleaning. 0:47 While researching my Wired piece on dog food, I came across an MFK Fisher piece in The New Yorker from the '60s in which she reviewed cookbooks for pets. Hey, we all have to make a buck. 1:01 I found that while looking into the history of dog food books, as I'd gone into the piece knowing only about Judith Jones' Love Me, Feed Me. 1:09 In that book, I saw a reference to a Vogue piece by Jeffrey Steingarten from 1998. 1:15 Trying to research his claims about high-end chefs starting out feeding dogs led me to a Guardian piece from 2003 about fancy dog fetes in Paris. 1:26 I still have not been able to properly fact-check Steingarten's claims, so I welcome the help of interested parties. 1:34 If you start from one point of knowledge and follow the breadcrumbs, you can sometimes end up with a nice, tidy entry point. 1:42 Dog food has long been the intellectual domain of food writers for obvious reasons of human-canine companionship and kitchen curiosity. So why don't we discuss it more? In these searches, ProQuest has proven invaluable. 1:57 I have an educator's login, but many public libraries should also provide access. While trying to find more examples, I stumbled upon another Fisher piece from The New York Review of Books from 1979. 2:11 It had nothing to do with the dog food piece and only sparked an inkling of a thought regarding the book three proposal I'm working on. 2:18 But when The Yale Review asked in August whether I had any ideas for their winter issue, it immediately came to mind, and it is quoted in the final piece. 2:28 I guess this is the kind of incidental research that people talk about when they discuss it as a hobby. But having ever-expanding archival knowledge of food writing is sort of essential to my job. 2:39 I also don't want to confine myself to anthologies to determine a piece's worth or longevity, though they're useful. I like to build my canon, and I'd encourage others to do the same. 2:51 This is how we trouble the dominant narratives. Because I'm always following threads relevant to this history, I immediately know where I might pull when the need arises. 3:04 The rest of my reading for this forthcoming piece did go off the rails, though. I organized hundreds of pages of scholarly research on recipes and cookbooks into literary and identity-oriented analysis. 3:15 I refreshed myself on food regime theory. I went back to the books. Very luckily, Debbie Bern's Cookbooking: A Fan's Guide came out just in time to give me some good orientation. 3:27 I started an entirely new notebook where I took notes on all of my reading. I found food studies books from the end of the 20th century semi-lost to time that proved invaluable. 3:36 Because it was going to be fact-checked, I maintained an ongoing folder of all possible references. Almost none of this actually ends up in the final piece. Thankfully, I love good editing. 3:48 Yet doing all this reading in a very rigorous way undoubtedly shaped it. I find that as a reader, you can often sort of feel the heft of the background reading in someone's work. 3:59 Whether you like to feel that heft is a matter of personal taste. 4:02 But I enjoy when I read a paragraph and I sense the hours and hours of research behind it, and I admire the craft of letting that settle into one elegant piece of prose. 4:12 In workshops, I am always calling this digesting, a food word, of course. Have you digested your reading, or are you making gestures at it like an undergrad quickly writing a paper for class? 4:25 I usually organize links and other notes for pieces in a spreadsheet, which has different sheets for different pieces. 4:31 When I was finishing the first draft of On Eating, I organized a specific spreadsheet with columns for the chapters, put questions I needed to answer for each chapter in the next column, and then, because I was very tired and knew fresh eyes would be helpful, hired a very helpful research assistant to gather the readings that would help me answer said questions. 4:49 Then I read through these and made any necessary additions to the text. Having anyone read for me is out of the question, though I understand the possible need for it in scholarly contexts. I'm too precious for it. 5:02 The idiosyncrasies of research and of our chosen sources are what separate one essayist from another, and they're why the process itself is essential and can't be done on the writer's behalf by a bot. 5:13 The reason you find a certain random piece from the '80s fascinating needs to be part of the voice, part of the enthusiasm, part of the endeavor. 5:21 How you came across an old issue of a magazine can be the anecdote that sets a visual scene for the reader. Efficiency in research makes a dull finished piece. No thrust, no energy, no thrill. 5:34 There's a shit ton of information out there in the world. The way you determine what's important is a key aspect of your perspective. It can't be outsourced.