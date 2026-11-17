Nov 17, 2026
I’m food and culture writer Alicia Kennedy, and today I’m reading my recent piece “Building a Bibliography.”
To read more of my work and subscribe to my twice-weekly newsletter of curious, critical, and fun writing on food culture, media, and politics, go to aliciakennedy.news
Or check out my books: On Eating: The Making and Unmaking of My Appetites and No Meat Required: The Cultural History and Culinary Future of Plant-Based Eating
From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy
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