Making a “favorite books of 2026” list is a little bit harder than my 2025 list was to put together. I wasn’t reading in real time this year, but going into the past and reading forthcoming books—yet still, these eight were all released this year and have added so much to my thinking and being. In addition to the Central Stem–Tomato Tomato shop and my own gift guide selections, these are my picks for giving.

Below the fold, vote on when we should meet for a book club–meets–holiday party to finish the year and a reminder of next year’s picks.

I wrote about this for the eco-punk magazine Punk Eek: “Brown draws on varied geographical and demographic examples to make the case that the now-common diet based on meat, grains, and sugar—commodities grown at scale—has been developed to the detriment of communities, nutrition, and biodiversity, and that perhaps small urban gardens could feed more of us than is believed. From England, to Washington, D.C., to Paris, to Berlin, to Estonia, there are numerous examples of how biodiversity thrives in small spaces, and gardening engages people politically and empowers them economically.”

I wrote about this lovely book for the newsletter: “I’ve read all of her books and have always enjoyed them—if you’ve read both Lost Children Archive and Álvaro Enrigue’s Now I Surrender, let’s discuss—but this one is by far my favorite. It’s a bit fragmented, a bit collaged, gets into myth and ecocide and matrilineal lines of care.”

This is a really wonderful little book about all the small things that many of us are taught not to take pleasure in—from perfume to fashion and fabric to exclamation points. “Merriment is a shield we use, so that no one will notice our suffering and call out with sudden concern,” Dubrown writes. “Frivolity is a disguise.”

We know that I love Zambreno, to whom I spoke earlier this year and forgot to hit record. Foam is a major achievement in their oeuvre: somehow both biting and hallucinatory; visceral and tactile and interior.

Padavic-Callaghan took part in the science memoir salon, and this book is absolutely my kind of thing. Aspects of quantum physics become comprehensible through the ways in which they mark and color a life.

I’m a Cusk apologist, but I really did enjoy this attempt at a near-total erasure of subject and found it lovely to spend a few hours with—and it also stuck with me, especially considering how the responses to Cusk as memoirist turned her so against the concept of character.

This was a book club selection and we spoke with Husain about the book, but a note that it is a triumphant reframing of anorexia and eating disorders as not always the result of a woman wanting to “disappear” but can be a symptom of political inertia.

We had Davies on for a salon, too, but I would be remiss not to full-throatedly remind folks that this book is a beautiful reclamation of the act of cooking alone that is also a consideration of community, literature, and the inescapability of money as a concern.

Next Friday, I’ll be sending out an email with discounts and an early bird special for those who want to take “The Food Essay” in 2027. Be on the lookout! Only available to email subscribers. In the meantime, can I interest you in some helpful self-study tools on essays and self-publishing?

Holiday Fête & Book Club Meeting

To cap off another lovely year of the Desk x Tomato Tomato community, I’d love to have a book club–meets–holiday party celebration to talk about vegan confections in Lagusta Yearwood’s Sweet + Salty as well as whatever we’re cooking up for the holidays. Cocktails optional!

Please select the day and time that would work best for you to join us and put some faces to comments and conversation in the Discord. (Poll viewable to paid subscribers only.)