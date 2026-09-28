I should be sending out the link to the full video recording of our September Salon with Kate Zambreno today, filled with insights on the writing life, thinking life, and the possible violence inherent in care as a concept and a practice.

Instead, I realized immediately upon ending the Zoom—thrilled that I was able to converse with a longtime favorite writer and maintain cool and composure, that they knew anything about my work at all, that we were able to connect the cerebral to the sensual space of food as it manifests in our daily lives (the juncture where all my work tries to live!)—that I had never actually hit record. I’d woken up at 3 a.m. days prior wondering, Should I try to find someone to manage these Salons so I can more seamlessly do the interviews? The answer, apparently from God themselves, was yes.

And so, what can I offer in lieu of the full conversation? My preparation and my questions. (If you’re interested in interviews, please become a paid subscriber for access to the full Salon archive. I consider it a live podcast where all are welcome.)

I don’t know if it’s clear to folks who don’t work in this space how much preparation goes into a conversation about one book, much less how much you have to read to prepare to talk to someone who has published over ten. In August, I took time to dig into boxes (because so many of my books are already packed, waiting for the trigger to be pulled on our move, waiting on the money and momentum to ship them) and pull out as many of Zambreno’s books as I could find. I sat with them, went over them, looked at my underlinings and did some rereading. When the day of the interview got closer, I decided I’d focus on their post-Drifts work (though Drifts is integral to these, too): the postpartum books, beginning with To Write As If Already Dead and onward into The Light Room, Animal Stories, and the latest, Foam.

I reread each of these more closely and began to mark pages with little Post-It flags as I noticed the layering and various perspectives on the same subjects. I wrote my notes and went through Foam to connect the layers to different passages from it, to always bring my questions back toward it, as its release was the occasion for our conversation. I read Foam a third time the morning of the conversation to ensure it was fresh in my mind. The number of hours of preparation here is unusual but the process is similar for all my interviews, and even so, I rarely feel like I nail it in the conversation.

Talking to Zambreno was so pleasurable because of this preparation, though, and because in going back into their work with a fine-tooth comb, I was able to realize more profoundly that they’re funny. From suppressing the symptoms of shingles at dinner with an editor (To Write As If Already Dead) to acting out a lecture on The Metamorphosis over Zoom when the internet might have already gone out (Animal Stories) to being prescribed an Apple Watch to monitor heart rate when you’d rather buy a sweater (Foam). This made me more at ease.

A screenshot posted on IG, our only evidence.

My notes on paper quickly became a mess (pictured) and so I cleaned them up in my Notes app. We didn’t get to every single question, but I thought they would help create a picture of the conversation. For those who attended live, you were present at a one-time happening and I appreciate your presence so much. If you’d like to comment with anything you remember, I’d love to be reminded.

Can you tell us about where you grew up and what you ate? [Editor’s note: This has been my go-to first question for a first-time interview since my first podcast in 2018 but now it does make me feel like Bella Freud hosting ‘Fashion Neurosis’ and asking “What are you wearing and why did you choose it?”] In your books, food is recognized—it’s present and necessary, rather than besides the point. Foam begins, “The first meal was breakfast…” Is food here as part of domestic labor, the never-ending maintenance labor, or does its presence mean more about the ways in which care is provided for or expected from mothers? The books I was considering most closely in relationship to Foam are To Write As If Already Dead, The Light Room, and Animal Stories. All look at similar circumstances of mothering, working, dealing with apartments, and the pandemic but in extremely different ways using different tones. What is the relationship you have to your narrators and does it shift from book to book? A lot of the writers that your work engages with do not write in English: Guibert, Kafka, Lispector, Tsushima, to name just a few. The Light Room begins with a kids’ Spanish class and the first section is called “Otoño.” In To Write As If Already Dead, Sofia in correspondence mentions the confidence of European autofiction authors; you often mention the “I-novels” of Japan; a German translation of Foam has come out simultaneously. —FOAM PAGE 33— What draws you to work in translation and do you think the reception of this kind of work in other countries has something to do with their social and economic conditions? I often discuss embedded discourse when talking about recipes—how they have to name their references and inspirations, and historically were the way for women to situate themselves within communities and as having a voice. Your books are filled with correspondence with other writers and active engagement with artworks. But I’ve also read you say that sometimes people read you as if looking for a bibliography, and “book culture” online is so much about the quantitative, how many books one has read, and an aesthetic of bookishness versus really reading. Is this a conscious choice or is it part of how you “think through” and “think with,” which seems to be so much of how you work? A lot of your writing deals with notebooks, diaries, lists, and often has the feeling of handwriting, to me. In Foam’s epigraph, “loosened structures” are mentioned; your work often brings together reports, essays, lectures, stories. How do you pursue these loosened structures of form? Basically, how does a book come together as a whole for you and what makes one or another a “novel,” a term that seems to get people riled up? Environmental writing is part of your work and your teaching. The Light Room deals with this most closely, as does Animal Stories, but the relationship of the person to seasons, weather, and animal-being is present throughout Foam as well. —FOAM PAGE 9— when did it become part of your practice to engage with nature and ecology? Visual art, whether photography, painting, or sculpture, are so present in your books, and so is fashion, which seems at times to be part of the “performance” of the writer as well as a desire to project a certain self. But I’d love to hear how your relationship to the visual manifests, do you think, in your writing—from a practical as well as creative perspective. Academic precarity as a guest lecturer and adjunct are major parts of these last four books, and making that so clear and visible seems to be very bold in a field where you’re supposed to just have it all figured out and mentioning money is gauche. —FOAM PAGE 29— Now you’re studying for a PhD. What is “success” for a writer nowadays, and is it even possible? “Performance” and “duration” are words that come up a lot in the books and are part of your PhD research—can you talk about these concepts and why they’re significant to your work? You obviously co-wrote Tone with Sofia Samatar, and all the four books I focused on today have very different tones and were published with different presses—has who is publishing your work affected how you approach it? I noticed the paperback edition of The Light Room that came out from Transit Books lost the subtitle “On Art and Care.” The lack of boundaries between life and work in the domestic spaces comes up often —FOAM pages 25 and 34— and that is very obvious in your lectures on Kafka’s The Metamorphosis in Animal Stories, where you write of acting out your talk to a series of black boxes on Zoom with a poor connection, and the ways in which like Gregor Samsa, capitalism’s demands are basically knocking at the bedroom door always. There’s such a humor in your work that I’ve noticed that I don’t think is noted enough, and I think there’s some humor even in the atmosphere of terror that arises in Foam. It’s silly to discuss the way other people read work as a writer, I acknowledge this, but because you’ve published so many books over a long period, does the way you’re read and sort of publicly understood affect your self-understanding as a writer?

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News & Events A new issue of Tomato Tomato comes out on Friday—and I’m soon to launch the blog! Catch up on the past three issues. Per usual, the weekly salon in the Discord happens today at 3 p.m. EST! Let’s talk about our reading, watching, work, and cooking. Upgrade