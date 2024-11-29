From December 2 through December 24, on each weekday, you will be receiving an email from me with information on a cookbook, book, indie magazine, or food-related small business item that I will be giving away. Each day, there will be one winner, to be selected randomly from among the entries.

This is the first annual Desk Advent Calendar.

You will enter each giveaway by leaving your email address in the comments and, within 24 hours, I will randomly select the winner and they will be contacted. None of these will be paid placements. I’ve arranged these with the publishers and businesses directly.

To enter, you must be a paid subscriber to this newsletter. This is a way for me to show my extreme appreciation for your support, as well as to share some new books and other items with the full list of readers. It should provide some holiday and New Year inspiration for reading and cooking, whether you win or not. I hope to make this an annual tradition. The shipping will be limited to the U.S., and I apologize. One day I’ll make it up to international subscribers.

Thank you for being here! Happy holidays,

As a bonus, a list of my vegan holiday baking recipes:

Pumpkin Spice Blend

Homemade Vegan Baking Fat

Double-Chocolate Peppermint Cookies (pictured)

Peppermint Bark Sheet Cake

Gingerbread Cake

Vegan Coquito