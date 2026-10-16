Weirdly, whenever I go on these types of shows, listeners assume a level of nutritional expertise on the part of food writers that… no one expects of omnivorous food writers! I’m always telling people to talk to a doctor because I can’t help with their IBS, sadly… But I do love to get on the radio and talk tofu, and I appreciated that their framing for this was that the price of meat is high and going plant-based for more meals is a way to save money. More of this!