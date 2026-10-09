A media criticism minute: A recent write-up at New York of the decision to hire the same firm that designed Graza olive oil (I’m not a fan of the oil, it should be said) was hired to design the forthcoming NYC-run grocery stores. In the final paragraph, the writer noted that “the focus on branding feels a little strange.” I don’t think it seems strange at all, because we know that aesthetics are a major part of how people respond to food and spaces, and we also know that making government services broadly appealing and accessible to all is how we make sure they maintain funding and function. What should a government-run grocery store look like, I ask?

I had a quick (very No Meat Required) response that I posted on Instagram (it’s gotten lots of views because it’s a hot take, which I find gross, so I’ll probably archive it…), where I wrote: There’s a strange understanding in the U.S. that the food system runs on some sort of pure capitalist “meritocracy” when actually, millions of dollars are spent by corporate agribusiness on lobbying the government for subsidies—more than Big Oil or even defense contractors!

Industrial animal agriculture—which runs on factory farming and heavily subsidized monocrops, like corn and soy, and treats workers horribly—is subsidized with billions of dollars from the U.S. government every year to suppress prices despite its horrible environmental, animal welfare, and labor conditions.

And so why should the buck stop with using tax dollars to make city-run grocery stores more enticing? Are the only people who deserve beautiful design the people who can afford to pay a premium? Are the dignity of a pleasant shopping experience and affordable groceries diametrically opposed? If so, why?

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The week that I put out my piece “On Bourdain Studies,” in which I note that no other celebrity passing has ever made me as sad, Duncan Sheik died. It’s hard to explain the extent to which I loved Duncan Sheik as a teenager, because teenage girl love is a weird and intense thing, but in this case, I’ve never fielded so many condolences from others about a celebrity passing. His name was the first thing I ever typed into a search engine! I’ve been listening to his work closely again, especially Humming from 1998. Speaking of intensity, the way in which that album kicks off with “In Between” is a current obsession—one I added to the ongoing 2026 playlist, linked below. It’s got 88 songs on it thus far; I’m assuming the year will cap out around 100.

Find all the recommended reading, watching, and listening—and my subscription reckoning—below .