From the Kitchen Podcast: Abi Balingit
Talking with the author of 'MAYUMU: Filipino American Desserts Remixed.'
Conversations on food and culture, hosted by writer Alicia Kennedy, with guests such as Nigella Lawson, Bryant Terry, Melissa Clark, and many others. Read Alicia's newsletter on similar topics, which has over 17.5K subscribers and has been mentioned by the New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Vogue, GQ, and many other publications.
In the first edition of the From the Kitchen Podcast, I talk to Abi Balingit, author of Mayumu: Filipino American Desserts Remixed, about how she got into desserts, moving from the Bay Area to New York City, and the uniqueness of her neon cookbook in a sea of beige sweets.
