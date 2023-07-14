Jul 14 • 47M
On Being Vegetarian in Food Media
A conversation with cookbook author and recipe developer Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Conversations on food and culture, hosted by writer Alicia Kennedy, with guests such as Nigella Lawson, Bryant Terry, Melissa Clark, and many others. Read Alicia's newsletter on similar topics, which has over 17.5K subscribers and has been mentioned by the New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Vogue, GQ, and many other publications.
Episode details
2 comments
When I started writing about food in 2015, I was vegan, and this was the only thing anyone seemed to care about. It was assumed (and occasionally still is) that I would be offended by the existence of omnivores, that I didn’t really know anything about food or cooking, and that I couldn’t be trusted with an assignment outside the realm of vegan food.
I …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.