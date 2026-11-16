I don’t want to romanticize research like some kind of intellectual influencer. I research for work, in a pointed and hopefully thorough manner that stands up to fact-checking and editorial scrutiny. But when you work on both clear deadlines and the ongoing nature of newsletter-ing, all input starts to feed into a specific flow. Learning how to harness that flow is key.
Every time I write a book or a long piece, I get better at the more pointed reading that is required. Yet the best stuff still comes from happenstance, the accidental findings—the gleaning.
While researching my Wired piece on dog food, I came across an M.F.K. Fisher piece in The New Yorker from the ’60s in which she reviewed cookbooks for pets (we all must make a buck!). I found that while looking into the history of dog food books, as I’d gone into the piece knowing only about Judith Jones’ Love Me, Feed Me; in that book, I saw a reference to a Vogue piece by Jeffrey Steingarten from 1998. Trying to research his claims about these high-end chefs starting out feeding dogs led me to a Guardian piece from 2003 about fancy dog fêtes in Paris. (I still have not been able to properly fact-check Steingarten’s claims, so I welcome the help of interested parties.)
If you start from one point of knowledge and follow the breadcrumbs, you can sometimes end up with a nice, tidy entry point: Dog food has long been the intellectual domain of food writers, for obvious reasons of human-canine companionship and kitchen curiosity, so why don’t we discuss it more? (In these searches, ProQuest has proven invaluable—I have an educator’s login but many public libraries should also provide access.)
Workshop Tomorrow!
Join the mini Food Essay TOMORROW, November 17—11 a.m. and 7 p.m. EST sessions available. This is a great introduction to food writing for beginners or a way to re-engage with your practice—read four essays, discuss, ask all the questions you’ve got. Each session is two hours; $150 for non-members and $100 for members using the code at this page.
Gift Guide 2026
I made a gift guide because inspiration struck—this isn’t something I plan to do. You can look at it or not! It’s my own wish list and has no affiliate links.
While trying to find more examples, I stumbled upon another Fisher piece from the New York Review of Books from 1979. It had nothing to do with the dog food piece and only sparked an inkling of a thought regarding the Book 3 proposal, but when The Yale Review asked in August whether I had any ideas for their winter issue, it immediately came to mind (and is quoted in the final piece).
I guess this is the kind of incidental “research” that people talk about when they discuss it as a “hobby” but having ever-expanding archival knowledge of food writing is sort of essential to my job. I also don’t want to confine myself to anthologies to determine a piece’s worth or longevity, though they’re useful. I like to build my canon, and I’d encourage others to do the same (this is how we trouble the dominant narratives). Because I’m always following threads relevant to this history, I immediately know where I might pull when the need arises.
This is from when I left the No Meat Required citations for the last minute—don’t recommend.
The rest of my reading for this forthcoming piece did go off the rails, though. I organized hundreds of pages of scholarly research on recipes and cookbooks into “literary”- and “identity”-oriented analysis; I refreshed myself on food regime theory; I went back to the books (very luckily, Debbie Berne’s Cookbooking: A Fan’s Guide came out just in time to give me some good orientation); I started an entirely new notebook where I took notes on all of my reading; I found food studies books from the end of the 20th century semi lost to time that proved invaluable. Because it was going to be fact-checked, I maintained an ongoing folder of all possible references.
Almost none of this stuff actually ends up in the final piece—thankfully! I love good editing—yet doing all this reading in a very rigorous way undoubtedly shaped it. I find that as a reader, you can often sort of “feel” the heft of the background reading in someone’s work. Whether you like to feel that heft is a matter of personal taste, but I enjoy when I read a paragraph and I sense the hours and hours of research behind it, and I admire the craft of letting that settle into one elegant piece of prose. In workshops, I am always calling this “digesting”—food word, of course. Have you digested your reading or are you making gestures at it like an undergrad quickly writing a paper for class? (There’s a certain app for writing that is chock-full of the latter kind.)
I usually organize links and other notes for pieces in a spreadsheet, which has different sheets for different pieces. When I was finishing the first draft of On Eating, I organized a specific spreadsheet with columns for the chapters; put questions I needed to answer for each chapter in the next column; and then—because I was very tired and knew fresh eyes would be useful—hired a very helpful research assistant to gather the readings that would help me answer said questions. Then I read through these and made any necessary additions to the text. Having anyone read for me is out of the question, though I understand the possible need in scholarly contexts. I’m too precious for it.
Examples of these spreadsheets. I make a mess!
The idiosyncrasies of research and of our chosen sources are what separate one essayist from another, and they’re why the process itself is essential and can’t be done on the writer’s behalf by a bot. The reason you find a certain random piece from the ’80s fascinating needs to be part of the voice, part of the enthusiasm, part of the endeavor. How you came across an old issue of a magazine can be the anecdote that sets a visual scene for the reader. Efficiency in research makes a dull finished piece—no thrust, no energy, no thrill. There’s a shit-ton of information out there in the world: The way you determine what’s important is a key aspect of your perspective. It can’t be outsourced.
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News & Events
As noted above, I have a piece in the forthcoming winter issue of The Yale Review on the history of recipes—it goes back very far in said history, brings us up to the 20th century, and considers how some contemporary cookbook authors are challenging the genre’s norms. (If you haven’t read it, I wrote a piece for their website last year called “Who Was the Foodie?”)
Join the Weekly Salon in the Discord today at 3 p.m. EST to share what you’re reading, watching, working on, cooking, etc. — it’s a space of major inspiration. Receive an invitation to join automatically upon becoming a paid subscriber.
Shop the TT x Central Stem holiday shop and read the issue, where you can hear about these small makers’ and designers’ thoughts on craft, sustainability, and more: 01. Shelton Metal; 02: Millstream Home; 03: Terratela; 04: Remark Glass; 05. Standard Affair
The Desk Book Club
To inspire some vegan confections for the holidays, Sweet + Salty by Lagusta Yearwood is our current book club selection! We will have a conversation—and virtual holiday get-together cocktail/mocktail party—in early December.
Process. (I’ve since broken these eyeglasses.)
Currently Reading
I’ve decided that I’m going to go back to Fosse’s Septology over the holidays so I can really focus on it, and in the interim, I’ll be picking up shorter texts, like On the Calculation of Volume Part 5, which is out tomorrow! I once heard that Philip Roth (via Gary Shteyngart) said that if you can’t finish a book in two weeks, you’re not really reading it, and I find it to be true for me.
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Mariela PT5 hours ago
I loooooove this! I did your Research & Organisation for Independent Writers workshop (omg almost two years ago now) to help me with a big research project for work. Almost two years later I'm now a PhD candidate (huge and unexpected for me) and still your advice around setting up spreadsheets is better than any other more academic advice I have received for research organisation so far. Thank you thank you thank you! For your brain, your generosity, your prose.
Alicia KennedyAuthor5 hours ago
This means so much!!!
Ivana Martínez9 hours ago
PRINTING THIS OUT. A word, a vision, so real.
Alicia KennedyAuthor9 hours ago
i got this comment in my inbox and they don't have names but i knew it'd be IVANA!
Marissa O10 hours ago
I absolutely loved everything about this! I use Zotero now for reading and for research. New projects get a new Zotero "file". I also use Scrivener which I have learned to like and enjoy more as I use it more. I use Numbers (mac excel) to list things I want to submit to. I love reading as part of research which is how I incidentally found out about fire maps in NYC.
Alicia KennedyAuthor10 hours ago
Thanks! I use Scrivener for book proposals / books but find it a bit heavy for everyday use. I also can't get my brain to work with Zotero, lol, which is why I use spreadsheets.
Marissa O10 hours ago
I do like spreadsheets and because I have been working with them for so long it is easier for some things. I did try other bibliographic aids but Zotero seems to work for me because it does so much. And you are right about Scrivener,it is a lot for every day things but I do like it for the book proposal.
Alicia KennedyAuthor9 hours ago
For No Meat Required, I used a really simple tool called Citationsy that's sadly no more—I'll have to buck up and use Zotero for my next book because God willing it'll be another cultural history!