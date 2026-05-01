First things first! Here are the upcoming workshops, where I’m extremely candid about my experiences, provide insight from conversations about publishing, and we have great, open discussions—find the member discount here: The next edition of Newsletter Workshop 2.0 will be this coming Tuesday, May 5, at 11 a.m. EST. The Self-Edit Workshop, its follow-up companion, will be on Tuesday, May 12, at 11 a.m. EST. The brand-new Everything You’ve Wanted to Know About Selling a Book will be on Tuesday May 19 at 11 a.m. EST. The next Food Essay sessions will take place each Tuesday in June at 11 a.m. EST. I hope you’ll join us.
Our next Salon on May 26 will feature Ariel Saramandi, to discuss her book Portrait of an Island on Fire—we’ll discuss writing about climate change and feminism from the periphery of empire! Members join free and have access to the Salon Series archive. Catch up on the recent conversations: Tell Me How You Eat author Amber Husain and Mood Machine: The Rise of Spotify and the Hidden Costs of the Perfect Playlist author Liz Pelly.
If you’re not yet a member-supporter, join us! You can participate as little or as much as you like, and the events, full archive of posts and recipes, and community are always there for you:
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This is a reader-supported publication. If you value the space this publication takes up in your week, please consider becoming a member. Here’s what folks have said this week
about why they’re happy to be part of the club:
“i am subscribed to your newsletter for many reasons but i really enjoy the diversity of your offerings (narrative essays, classes, this discord, book club) and also like how the narrative essays are thematic and are always engaging and interesting. i really appreciate the community that has been cultivated here and understand the work and intention it takes to do that. i am always learning from your work about different authors, articles, books, music, etc that gives me a kind of cultural i dont know balm in this insane world. that's my two cents!!”
“I was discord averse for a long time and didn't realize how much I would like the enclosed ecosystem. I interact way more here than I do on open platforms. Cooking/food/recipe talk absent of spon is also an unexpected benefit.”
“I feel so lucky to be a part of the community you’re building, in TT and in classes!”
Watching
We’re gonna switch the order and do watching first this month—wild of me! I finally watched the documentary about comedian Marc Maron, Are We Good? on my flight from D.C. to San Juan while exhausted from the tour and having woken up at 2 a.m. choking because of allergies (trust that I’m not exaggerating their severity). I’m a longtime Maron fan and the perfect viewer of a documentary about coming back to life after a major loss; I like that they kept in so much curmudgeonliness. His resentments and concerns about his career, too, hit me so close to home. Thus, my subject line today. I highly recommend it, and I know it’s also available through Kanopy.
Want to know what’s up?
Members receive monthly links, watching and listening notes, and get access to an ongoing annual playlist to find new music (or remember the old).Be My Guest