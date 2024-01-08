Listen to your body is a truism, but sometimes it’s all we can do. For years, I ate oatmeal every weekday morning. I wrote, in 2022, how returning to an oatmeal routine for breakfast was how I was able to finish my first book. I thought, from then on, that I’d be eating oatmeal every day for the rest of my life. I figured I might as well tattoo a rolled oat on my knuckle, next to the martini: my staples. My angel and my devil.
Then, in the middle of last year, I stopped wanting the oats. I would make them, look at them, eat a spoonful, and then take hours to finish a small bowl. Sometimes, I would just skip breakfast because I didn’t want oats, and around 10:30 or 11 a.m., I’d go to the kitchen to dip dates in peanut butter to sate myself till lunch. I told myself that perhaps I was just in a phase: Soon, I’d be back on my oatmeal train.
I was worried about this, as one might worry when a change is happening to them beyond their control. Not wanting to eat oatmeal isn’t exactly like turning into a werewolf under the light of a full moon, but it did feel significant. The oatmeal had become a routine, yes, and a ritual, and also I guess felt like a facet of my personality. Like my taste for martinis, I assumed it would always be there. Why would I suddenly change? I like to imagine myself to be a person who really goes with the flow. I am not, by a long shot. I am a person who writes down every shift in her personal tide. Switching up my breakfast meant something to me, and it wasn’t hard to figure out why.
Drinking a smoothie for breakfast was something I did in my early days of being vegan, when I wasn’t eating enough and also exercising extensively. (To clarify for anyone new, I’m now a bivalve-eating vegetarian [there’s no better way to put it] who gave up meat in 2011.) It was a brief part of my life, but it’s still a headspace I fear returning to, and smoothies became a symbol of it. Oatmeal became my breakfast when I knew I needed to eat more in the mornings: It was a symbol of me taking my nourishment seriously, to the point that I historicized it as the breakfast of my early vegan days. I erased the smoothies altogether, except when I wanted to talk about deprivation.
But now, more than a decade later, it feels really good to start the day with blended banana or dates, soy milk, and peanut butter (and hemp hearts, if I have them). It goes down easy and quick, so I’m not sitting staring at it for hours as I had been with the oats. There’s protein, fat, and carbs. It’s a perfectly reasonable breakfast, yet being a smoothie person? I’m trying to own it.
I’ve long been curious about the sort of strange disconnect between nutrition and food writing: I feel it’s verboten to really talk about why I might start the day with a smoothie, or eat a salad for lunch. I love to drink little shots of ginger and lemon juice, spiked with oil of oregano. I’m not exactly Jim Harrison, but I’m not not him either, in the right conditions. I assume my search for balance will be taken the wrong way: as an endorsement of diet culture rather than a personal preference that’s evolved over time, in accordance with my nutritional needs, or as totally out-of-touch with most people’s lives, despite the relative affordability and accessibility of the minimal number of ingredients I use.
Because I am a plant-based food writer (a designation I wouldn’t give to myself, but a perception I understand), to ever make it not about pure indulgent pleasure means feeling like I’m doing a disservice—even if I’ve long found it eye-rollingly cringy when vegans focus on a very specific idea of American comfort food as the pinnacle of culinary possibility for its potential appeal to omnivores. Though I do love a tempeh Buffalo wing! (That’s been changing as vegan fine dining becomes more interesting—a story for another time.)
There’s a disconnect that I’ve seen Mikala Jamison of “Body Type” write about, where people are taken to task or subject to rumors online for behaviors such as exercise or diet change that lead to body changes (an overcorrection in online culture to mainstream culture’s uncritical rejoicing in small bodies, unless of course too small), that also gets to the tension I feel as a food writer: At what point might I be dishonest about how I eat in order to project against the notion that considering nutrition isn’t of actual importance? (It’s obvious I’ve not actually taken this very seriously: I have recently interviewed dietician Desiree Nielsen about coconut vs. soy when it comes to non-dairy dairy, because of my own concerns around the former’s actual nutritional makeup. I’m concerned about cashews in non-dairy dairy for human rights’ reasons—it’s all intertwined for me, and it’s all complex.)
It’s a similar disconnect that I feel when I read people railing against the notion of the Gregorian calendar’s New Year as a time to change things: Both the imperative to change things and the notion that that’s silly create different demands on people, enforcing this kind of binary thinking that you’re either on the side of capitalism’s demands for endless optimization by taking a new calendar year as a time to adjust a behavior that’s no longer serving you or you’re as righteous as Antonio Gramsci—similar to how messages of either endless culinary indulgence or deprivation can cause stress and anxiety.
The truth is somewhere in the mix. Our concerns about productivity and nutrition, food access and food production, would be best served by bigger systemic changes. Claiming our agency in the face of that to do what we need to do despite wildly varied cultural demands is a significant aspect of moving toward those changes. We can recognize and name big issues that make it difficult or impossible for so many people to live the life they want to live until we’re blue in the face: What do we actually do about it? What changes do we make that are within our power? Because sometimes we do need to change our behavior—sometimes the body says “I don’t want this oatmeal anymore”; sometimes we’re wildly unhappy with how things are going for us; sometimes we no longer want to eat in a way that exploits land, labor, and animals. So we change.
I get very frustrated by the knots empire, capitalism, and colonialism force people into attempting to untangle that often conclude at binaries like the above, either perfect or fucked, by whichever standard of behavior we’re holding ourselves to: These knots leave us at a standstill, infantalized. Personal choice isn’t the pinnacle of action by a long shot, but that doesn’t render it meaningless in a market-based system in which it’s (quite frustratingly!) our most consistent avenue for demonstrating a commitment to political change and the most convenient for explaining to those who are feeling helpless (see: BDS). Being stuck in “capitalism” isn’t a result of personal choices; capitalism is a type of economy that one lives within. How one responds to and interacts with that economy is where there’s a bit of individual and collective control to be harnessed for desired outcomes. (Again, not the only avenue, but a significant one—who does it serve to deny that?)
For me, the food that tastes good and feels good is pleasurable. It’s just another facet of caring about where food comes from, and it’s something I want to be in less denial of. It’s an acceptance not just of big lofty ideas, but of my body and its needs shifting, too, and being okay with that. Bottoms up, cheers, sláinte—whether smoothie or martini.
Do you have a breakfast routine? What is it?
News
I appeared on the “Los Angeles Review of Books Radio Hour” to discuss No Meat Required.
Next Monday, I’ll be speaking on the significance of joy in conversations around food justice, virtually at Bates College. I’ll publish the presentation here in the newsletter next month.
Reading
In the Wake: On Blackness and Being by Christina Sharpe
really loved this and related so much - it feels like as a vegan or vegetarian you constantly need to let people know it’s not “for health reasons” or not only for health reasons, that there’s still decadence, etc. feel like it’s also tied to (and maybe this is a stretch, but true for me) being a woman who is a feminist, who is trying to eschew “diet culture,” and learning how to eat intuitively etc. but sometimes your body just really does want to eat a salad!!!
This was lovely to read - as I've experienced before reading you, it's as if you plunged into my brain and extracted my own experiences and memories and thoughts!
I go through phases with food, too, and I've written, too, about how frightened it used to make me - to notice something like what you've mentioned: "oh no I don't feel like my porridge, what does this mean, am I depressed, am I overfed, am I not exercising enough, I won't get adequate nutrition if I diverge from my eating habits" etc etc.
Nowadays, I have that initial noticing, and then I just go: okay it's peanut butter and banana smoothie breakfast today! Clearly my body is just telling me, for whatever reason, that it's over the oats for now and wants something fresher or lighter - just go with it, and see what happens. And what will happen is that we feel like oats again at some point, probably, or we won't ever, and that's fine. A new thing will take its place ( and I think we are in the habit of driving ourselves demented always trying to hone in on the 'why' of things, overanalysing instead of just noticing and going with what we're asking of ourselves in this moment. The questioning can have its place when we're doing it out of curiosity rather than in a panic as to what this change means about us. It's all of a piece with struggling to accept that we cannot and will not ever get a handle on who we "are", because who we "are" changes so many times throughout our lives! To release control over needing to stay in our box of whatever identity or template we once assigned to ourselves, or others assigned to us, to shrug off this need to never change incase we're a liar or a hypocrite - that represents an ultimate freedom to me ).
Tuning into what we actually feel like v what we want to feel like, and just doing it, or not doing it, is actually a surefire way to get back to authentically feeling like the initial thing we're worrying about not feeling like anymore ... if that makes sense?! Basically, I think I mean, if I stop eating porridge as soon as I notice I'm over it - rather than ploughing on, continuing to make it each morning, feeling more and more dead inside throughout the whole process, barely tasting it when i spoon it into my disinterested mouth, just going through the motions, rather than restored and glad of the routine and nourished by the food - I'll want porridge again at some stage, probably even some stage soon, cos I won't associate it with carrying on with some bullshit I didn't want for now, but wasn't confident enough to take a break from! When we tune into the fact that these sorts of phases and waves happen in literally every facet of our lives all the time, we stop worrying about it so much each time and just say: cool, this is what I'm up to for now. Being so stuck to rigid routines and identities that I can't loosen out of when it's obvious a small change is maybe needed is actually a surefire way I know I'm not doing great in some emotional way; it's a habit I slip back into when grief or panic or overwhelm or some other beyond my control thing has a hold of me, and I'm continuing to battle against them, rather than succumb to what they're asking of me. I recognise this because those rigid ways are what I've tried to maintain during some of the saddest and frightening times in my life. They can become an anchor when we're anchorless. When I don't really NEED them but am choosing them of my own volition, I take it as a good sign.
This is also where I think a lot about the danger of overly romanticising rituals and routines - I obviously love rituals and routines, they're v important and grounding for me, but I think they need to be balanced with spontanaeity and the ability to throw everything up in the air and see what lands - and this balance is something very hard and scary to get to, and so I think we maybe overly fixate on traditions and rituals for the sake of them rather than really feeling them or knowing why we're doing them. I think it's all just a case of asking: am I on autopilot and not really getting anything from this and am doing it just cos I once did or cos someone on Instagram said they do it, or have I consciously curated my rituals specifically for myself, for meaning and utility that's tailored for me for right now in this moment of my life?
Alicia, leave it to me to get philosophical and digressive about porridge and smoothies on a Monday morning ... Sorry for the ramble, I try to hold myself back a lot of the time, but sometimes I don't manage it, ie: I let myself not manage it lolol