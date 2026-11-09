I’m going to take today, which is my 41st birthday—a strange, seemingly inconsequential number to hit—to share the goals I have for my most significant professional projects: this newsletter, the digital magazine Tomato Tomato, and my teaching.
I am, of course, also writing for magazines when invited and working on the proposal for Book 3, but those things are more out of my control. I’d also love for my existing books—No Meat Required and On Eating—to meet new readers and enjoy ongoing life, but I also can’t control those things, so I prefer not to focus on them.
I’m lucky to have enjoyed the weird success of being a writer—which isn’t the traditional kind that builds on a natural evolution but ebbs and flows despite you always getting better and better, so you have to find fulfillment in the journey or you’ll go nuts (and I’ve gone nuts!)—and I can’t thank you enough for being along for the ride.
Obviously, it’s an ideal day to upgrade from free to member, or from member to Friend of the Desk, or for very generous people to become Tomato Tomato Patrons. If subscriptions aren’t your thing, you could also leave a tip:
But I’m happy you’re here regardless! To my goals, thoughts, and dreams…
From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy
This newsletter is almost seven years old. It is the foundation of my culture work, both financially and intellectually, and I can’t imagine ever not writing it. My thoughts on it going into my New Year:
I want to maintain this as a space for my work and project of ongoing public thinking. When doing some research to boast about myself for an application, I discovered that my work here has been regularly cited in people’s doctoral dissertations across disciplines for the last five years. That’s wild to me, and while I can’t write with that result in mind, it has proven to me that I’ve achieved something cool with this project and it’s worth it to keep going.
Get more people to join the book club and salons, as well as participate at the Discord. It’s difficult, but I really think it’s worthwhile—yet you can only find out how worthwhile if you jump in. How can I convince people to make that jump? Are there calendar tools I should implement to give people reminders? Both the Salon Series and the book club are going quarterly next year, and I’m hoping that inspires folks to make a point of showing up because there will be more fanfare and build-up.
Grow the free readership. Self-explanatory but difficult in a crowded landscape, especially as this project ages and no longer has a shiny new sheen on it. It used to be a machine that grew and effectively promoted itself; now I have to actively be that engine without driving myself mad.
Tomato Tomato is a free digital magazine that I launched in March of 2026. There have been four issues published thus far this year, plus a blog and a holiday shop collaboration with Central Stem. There will be one more issue in 2026, and then the magazine is going to be published quarterly in 2027—that is, if I can raise the funds to do so.
I always said I’d never launch a magazine without the money sorted, and then I had the money sorted, and then everything changed (in my personal life there was our dog Benny’s chemo treatment and on a global economic scale there was… you know). Tomato Tomato runs by the membership to this newsletter, so if you’d like to upgrade to support it, please do.
Build the magazine’s reputation. It can be hard to get the word out and make people understand a free digital magazine in 2026, I’ve discovered: It’s not a newsletter; it’s not a print magazine—it’s a website. But when new issues are published, I share them via this newsletter and on Instagram, etc. Then you can peruse anywhere, as it’s a really mobile-friendly design.
Have the website professionally redesigned. While it is mobile-friendly, I would love to make it more functional and beautiful while retaining its text-first approach.
Launch editorial and translation fellowships. My vision for the four issues in 2027 is to have editors and translators focused on four different languages bring five pieces of food writing into English. This will require at least $5000 per issue! I’d like to run the magazine in the future as a space of editorial and translation fellowships, where I can provide visibility and editorial support. This would allow me to focus on the bigger picture and the back end.
Make moves toward putting out a print object. This might be an anthology, a single-author text, or even a coffee table book. While I don’t want Tomato Tomato to be a print magazine because I want to pour any money into the writing and editing, I do want to work toward it being a publisher or publishing imprint of interesting, countercultural, literary food writing. A life goal! If you’re a publisher looking to partner with someone to create a food imprint that goes global and digs deep, I’m here.
Teaching
I never thought I’d like teaching, but when I was invited to lecture on culinary tourism in the Boston University gastronomy program in 2023, I found out that I love it. I keep finding ways to do it as much as possible, and my favorite way is what’s become my flagship class, the Food Essay.
The Food Essay relaunch is coming at the end of this month. I’m going to teach it three times in 2027—winter, spring, fall—with early bird pricing and classes capped at 15 people. I’ve restructured it to be more for working or hopeful writers rather than as academically inclined as it was when I taught it at Boston University. It’s still going to be five weeks, with four readings per week, and really rigorous discussion and attention to craft.
I’m teaching food memoir in BU’s gastronomy program, and I couldn’t be more excited. I immediately brainstormed a really great syllabus that I think will show students a range of approaches to what can be popularly understood as a pat, predictable genre.
I want to figure out my digital products. I’ve been uploading presentations and lecture text, but I think there’s something more interesting I could be doing with these that would be both more useful and more lucrative. What is it?
Join the mini Food Essay on November 17—11 a.m. and 7 p.m. EST sessions available. This is a great introduction to food writing for beginners or a way to re-engage with your practice—read four essays, discuss, ask all the questions you’ve got. Each session is two hours; $150 for non-members and $100 for members using the code at this page.
Desk Membership
$5 per month or $30 annually gets you full access to the archive and every post; join the Salon Series and Book Club conversations, as well as the Discord; discounts on workshops and consulting; travel maps; and more. Find all the links and codes here.
Friends of the Desk—$10 monthly, $30 quarterly, or $120 per year—receive all of the above, plus an annual 30-minute editorial consultation OR I’ll send you a specifically chosen book from my overstuffed library—just email me to claim.
News & Events
Join the Weekly Salon in the Discord today at 3 p.m. EST to share what you’re reading, watching, working on, cooking, etc. — it’s a space of major inspiration. Receive an invitation to join automatically upon becoming a paid subscriber.
A selection of the goods.
Shop the TT x Central Stem holiday shop and read the issue, where you can hear about these small makers’ and designers’ thoughts on craft, sustainability, and more: 01. Shelton Metal; 02: Millstream Home; 03: Terratela; 04: Remark Glass; 05. Standard Affair
The Desk Book Club
To inspire some vegan confections for the holidays, Sweet + Salty by Lagusta Yearwood is our current book club selection! We will have a conversation—and virtual holiday get-together cocktail/mocktail party—in early December.
The Birthday Business Woman
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Jack Whalen3 hours ago
Oh my gosh, I could have wished you a birthday in return … but did not know the date, and now I do - happy 41st birthday, Alicia!!!!! Reading your newsletter and posts (all over social media!) is always the best, the very best!
Marisa D.9 hours ago
YES to add'l calendar tools for Salon reminders. They are such a wonderful offering and I often miss scheduling them in time. (Is there perhaps a way to get said calendar tool to financially sponsor the series?)
Alicia KennedyAuthor9 hours ago
OOOOH, I wish I had someone in my employ who would work that out for me!!! lol — great idea. I also don't know what the tool is so perhaps a good opportunity to find something new.
Cameron Steele14 hours ago
Happy birthday, Alicia! Love these reflections and inspired, as always, by your work! We read a food essay in one of the classes I taught last week that inspired many of the participants to think differently about what it means to write about their relationship to eating, cooking, and "care of the self." We ended the class talking about TOMATO TOMATO and your newsletter. Hope 41 is the best year yet; love that waxing New Moon and the newly Morning Star Venus in Libra for your Solar Return <3.
Alicia KennedyAuthor14 hours ago
Oh, Cameron, thank you so so so much!!! I'm so moved to hear this—constantly being reminded most people think of food writing as the domain of the affluent and how much that needs to change.