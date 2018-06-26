Episode 4: Lukas Volger

Alicia Kennedy
Jun 26, 2018
  
0:00
-41:01

Alicia talks to Lukas Volger about his 60 percent vegetarian diet, cookbooks, veggie burger lines, and his work on the queer food journal Jarry Mag.

Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy Produced by Sareen Patel

