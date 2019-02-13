Episode 20: Casandra Rosario

Alicia talks to Casandra Rosario of Food Before Love, which focuses on education and dining experiences that make "a space for marginalized consumers to create and tell their own stories through food." These events cover everything from how food cultures have been shaped by the African diaspora to classism in the vegan community. Together, they discuss Rosario's panel discussion series Roots & Vines, why wine education is significant to her community, and supporting women-owned small business.

Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy Produced by Sareen Patel