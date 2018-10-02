Episode 14: Cheryl Mitchell

|0:00
|-38:28
Alicia talks to food scientist Cheryl Mitchell, who developed Rice Dream and the Elmhurst Milked line of nut, grain, and seed milks. They discuss how she came to focus on vegan milks, the HydroRelease process she created, and why we need to diversify protein sources in order to keep feeding the human population.
Written and presented by Alicia Kennedy Produced by Sareen Patel
