A Conversation with Dr. Hanna Garth
Talking to the author of 'Food in Cuba' about how agriculture works on the island, what makes for "a decent meal," and more.
I was wildly excited to get to chat with Dr. Hanna Garth, professor of anthropology at Princeton University, when I had just finished reading her brilliant book Food in Cuba: In Pursuit of a Decent Meal, which has already seeped deeply into my thinking. It reframes what we consider adequacy versus cultural identity and social needs, and shows precisely …