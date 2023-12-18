The behind-the-scenes of full-time writing life tends to be interesting to people, if the numbers don’t lie—how I think about it, how I navigate and wrangle it—and so I thought I’d give some insight into how I am closing out the year of my first book, as 2023 shall henceforth be known. If this type of navel-gazing isn’t your cup of tea, feel free to move along—no hard feelings. I am also here to remind folks that these are the last two weeks to lock in the annual subscription rate of $30—more notes on that below.
To finish my work year, in addition to any lingering work, I did what I’m referring to loosely as “archival” labor. I went through nearly a decade of photos in my iCloud, which include not just photos of this past decade but any old pictures I’d saved, as well as screenshots I’d taken of funny or intense texts. I brought the number from 56,000 to just under 50,000, and I also watched the person I’ve become become through the paging down in my photo app. I also put a lot of old Instagram photos in “archive” mode; switched up my website to de-emphasize my work as a recipe developer; cleared out my desktop and downloads folders… all of these were an experience in confronting who I have been and who I hope to be—and how I want people to see me going forward.
There have been big changes, small changes… In just ten years, there are three radical shifts in my life that I can pinpoint. Three upheavals, one tragic. I can tell so many stories, illuminated with this archive of the mostly banal events of everyday life: Eating a vegan burger in a pair of stuffed reindeer antlers in a Bushwick kitchen… Doing a handstand in the botanical gardens of Virginia Beach… A selfie outside the Museo Moderno in Buenos Aires… The comings and goings of the red lip… A fateful photo of a mustached barman holding a caneca of rum fresh from a barrel in Ponce…
My other project was creating a spreadsheet of everything I’ve published in this newsletter since March 2020, divided up by essays, recipes, interviews, and the new categories of the 2024 relaunch. I published 43 essays, lectures, talks, and reading lists in 2023; I’ve published 167 total since starting this project in earnest. During this same period, I’ve published 64 recipes, 92 interviews, and numerous other post styles that petered out of relevance.
When I looked at the numbers, I didn’t feel some sort of sense of productive pride: I felt tired. I felt a little bit bad that I put myself through all of this work to prove myself, though it was indeed necessary to an extent. Had I not done all of this, there are opportunities I simply wouldn’t have. Had I not done all of this, I wouldn’t have thought and wrote myself into the thinker and writer I now am. That evolution will, I hope, continue; with any luck, in another three years, I won’t be quite the same writer you’re reading today. That’s the project of this newsletter, which is what separates it from editorial work I do elsewhere and book projects: The ongoingness is the point, and it’s an intellectual exercise that sustains and enables the rest.
Because I sold No Meat Required in June 2020, when I was just gaining steam here, I convinced myself that I had to keep the momentum up, keep everyone interested in me, until it came out. I did that, and it certainly paid off in more press and sales than a book out of a small publisher about a niche culinary history would have garnered under other circumstances. Yet I know I cannot keep up the same pace and do work of the caliber I wish to do—both within and outside of this newsletter—thus the relaunch plan.
I’ve come to a point, in that book’s wake, where I no longer feel desperate to prove a damn thing. I feel deeply changed, to be honest: Self-assured, now that that’s been done and I’ve learned from it; through it, I’ve become more capable of asking for what I need in professional scenarios and, for now at least, am not making all of my work decisions out of fear I’ll end up destitute. That’s a luxury I’m not taking for granted—a luxury I’ve earned after 15 years in this industry.
From this point, I feel I can finally start my work. 167 essays (in this newsletter alone) and a book later: It feels like the beginning. Getting that book off my plate (from idea inception to publication) was a years-long endeavor; now, I feel something like freedom to think and write and live outside its parameters. I’m grateful to that book’s grueling learning experience and happy for its existence. Thank u, next.
In my notebook, I wrote that my chief task for the end of the year was to ask myself which metrics really matter. In the digital world, we’re given so many numbers. The host of this newsletter gives quite a few, and I’ve resisted the dashboard that presents them first, opting instead to save a link directly to my post page. I rarely look at my subscriber count, free or paid, except in monthly emailed reports. This is what’s healthy for me. Instagram rarely shows my posts to more than 3,000 people, but I know my follower count there is useful for publishers.
For this newsletter, specifically, I do care about the open rate—the percentage of subscribers who open each email—which can be difficult to maintain as the number climbs, so I’ll be playing with ways of encouraging opens in the New Year. I also want to make sure I’m writing at least one piece per year that registers on my “most popular,” because that means I’m sustaining a touch of novelty that extends beyond my most dedicated readers.
Regarding social media, I’d like to figure out a way to post and engage that doesn’t feel futile or obligatory (or both). It used to come naturally to me, to share my life in visual snippets, and it no longer really does. I’m pondering why: Did I change, or did it? Does the size of the audience give me agita or make me feel disconnected? Am I really just very, very sensitive to strangers’ commentary and tone and it’s made me afraid of showing more than just one aspect of my life? (All of the above!)
I think I have painted myself into a corner, thinking I should only post certain types of things that people seem to like, rather than whatever I have the urge to share; I’ve become afraid of people’s judgement, especially because I write about the intersection of lifestyle and politics. Thus, I feel I’m expected to perform perfection, rather than the constant effort to be conscientious while leaving room for humanity (and fun!). In 2024, perhaps I have to get back to my instincts.
But really, truly, the answer is always my answer to such questions: The metric that matters to me is, “Do I get to keep working?”
I will be officially back with the new and improved From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy on January 1, 2024. In the meantime, these will be the last two weeks to lock in the annual subscription rate of $30. If you’d like to support the work of contributing writers, join the book club, chime in through comments, or simply lurk on what I’m reading, eating, and cooking (as well as have access to the recipe archive and all future recipes), please join in.
This brief missive emerged from the feeling that I should send out one sales email before the price change and then not knowing what to say that wouldn’t make me groan with disgust. And so, I blogged.
Consider this my sales pitch: $30! Limited time only!
I'm looking forward to seeing what you have in store for 2024. 🙂 Sounds like you've had a massive few years and it's more than time to revisit and please yourself more now.
Regarding opens – you're probably aware, but just in case you aren't, Apple Mail has a setting that prevents newsletters from tracking this, which may confound your results depending on how many Apple Mail readers you have...
I'd like to say more to all of this than I currently have energy and brainpower to say, so I'll leave it at this: I'm so glad I came across you in my life, and it's not just because of your work, and your writing, and your brain, and what you offer us (but ofc those things, too) - but because of who I perceive you to be as a person. Your heart and soul, your sense of humour, your generosity and compassion.
I think people can make the argument that we don't really know the truth of someone if we just know them through the internet - and there are obvs parts of you only a few people irl will ever know - but I don't think it's true that we can't gauge someone's heart from the internet, especially if they've spent years being as much themselves as they can be under the constraints of social media etc. You can feel if someone is a safe and important and nourishing presence in your online life, just as much as you can feel if they're a bit dangerous. I don't think I would have stuck around otherwise lol.
These past three years of this newsletter have been such a great project in thinking and writing and engaging and challenging yourself and keeping up momentum - and you now deserve so so much to take time and space to circle back to what you really want to do with this next part of life and on this internet. It's admirable for you to be tuned in with yourself enough to know that that's what it's time for. Have fun, have a rest, take the pressure off, post whatever the fuck you want on instagram without worrying that people will cancel you for not having the perfect carbon footprint or whatever the fuck. Whatever it be, take your foot off the pedal if that's what you want, keep chugging if that's what you want- but, whatever it is, once you're doing what's best for you and people who have grown to care about you see that, there's no way you lose the people worth keeping.
Know that there are people out here who value you greatly, even if we only know each other on the internet, and that the work you offer is only a portion of the reason for that. It's really down to the aura and vibes you've emanated outside of what you do for work. And I'm not diminishing the work you've done! I've obvs loved it with all my heart!
But I think I just feel compelled to say that I see and hear what you're saying about that feeling of things coming to a head, or a natural endpoint. That you couldn't possibly keep going with how it was, even if you had any effort or interest left in you to try to keep it the same. Once something has run its course it's impossible to keep pretending it hasn't. And it doesn't mean not being grateful for what came before - but being grateful for what was doesn't mean staying stuck in it out of some sort of feeling of duty or worry about letting people down or fear of letting it change. Fighting it can only last for so long because we can only keep going on a treadmill for so long - at some point we feel that what we got on for has been completed and then, it's time to step off, and that's both scary and freeing and exciting. And none of it is possible to even put into words, it's just all some sort of feeling that we don't really understand but we trust enough to say: okay, lead me.
Fair play to you for everything, Alicia, for the work and for the rest and for the fun and the food etc etc etc. I'm looking forward to seeing where the next year takes you x