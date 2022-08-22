As I wrote last week, I’m taking time off from essays until after Labor Day to focus on assignments and book edits. Regardless, paid subscribers are still getting Friday recipes, and I’m still sending out notes and recommendations on Mondays.



My editor, the publicity team at Beacon Press, and I decided on a full title for my forthcoming book: Meatless: The Radical Cultures and Innovative Cooks That Have Shaped Plant-Based Eating. I sent over the paintings that have stuck in my head as possible cover inspiration. All that’s left is to do these edits.

I had this brief piece on jam come out in T: The New York Times Style Magazine, highlighting women pastry chefs in Atlanta, on Long Island, and in Providence, who all put a unique and personal spin on preserves.

The writer, translator, and critic Lily Meyer referenced this newsletter in her review of The Good-Enough Life at The Atlantic.

Friday’s From the Kitchen dispatch for paid subscribers will include a recipe for zucchini fritters that have a Long Island diner twist. See the recipe index for all recipes available to paid subscribers.

Grated tomato on sourdough toast topped with pickled aji dulce & dill.

Recommendations