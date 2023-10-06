From the Kitchen: Soft Banana Chocolate Chunk Cookies
They're like a muffin top! You can use pumpkin, too.
Baking (among other things) led me to going vegan back in the early 2010s. There were consciousness shifts happening in the background, but when it came down to it, I didn’t like all the eggs and butter I was going through. It felt wasteful. But I did learn how to bake from following traditional recipes, and many of them were found through blogs, like S…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
From the Desk of Alicia Kennedyto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.