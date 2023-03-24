From the Kitchen: Dry-Rubbed Mushrooms 🍄
Meaty treatment for fungi.
When very social media famous chef Jon Kung said, “Mushrooms aren’t vegetables, so stop cooking them like they are”—I felt that. I’ve been dry-rubbing and roasting my mushrooms lately, both as a way of fitting their dinner preparation into my day and as a way of getting the texture and flavor I want: browned, chewy, and ready to be further flavored in a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.