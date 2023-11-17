As I’ve made my way through life, I’ve lost any taste I may have once had for Thanksgiving—like a lot of people. The U.S. holiday is rooted in settler-colonialism, of course, and as a person who hasn’t eaten meat in over a decade, I’ve not felt very welcomed by it. I’m also self-employed and, right now, on multiple deadlines: What this whole thing feels like to me is a nuisance, a celebration of death not abundance, and a reminder of atrocities past and present, not a means of togetherness.

This year, I’ve requested that my husband and I spend it alone—between the book tour and recent travel and a big workload, I’m simply too overstimulated to host a vegetarian gathering, which I have been doing for years—making a mushroom Wellington, some mashed potatoes, likely green beans, and a big salad. I will make a dessert that’ll probably be chocolaty, and we’ll use the time to decorate for Christmas (apologies to anyone who doesn’t celebrate or enjoy Christmas—it’s just my thing, and I’ve written a couple of essays about why).

The only good, long-standing memory I have of the November Thursday holiday is this cranberry-orange walnut bread that my mom would make every single year for breakfast, a tradition passed on from my grandma.

It combines the tartness of cranberry, sweetness of orange, and crunch of walnut for a perfect bite. I’ve added an option grating a lot of fresh ginger into it to warm it up, and I made an orange-vanilla glaze because the cranberry bread they make at Long Island coffee chain Southdown has orange glaze: I was inspired! I have to zhuzh! I live to zhuzh. (While double-checking my spelling, I found this article on the word’s origin—fun!)

I sent my mom a picture of my version for her approval, which she said looked delicious and “just like your grandmother’s.” She’s now got my aunt looking for a date and nut bread recipe that’s apparently also a standard, leading to the discovery that I didn’t actually want to try the cranberry-nut bread! I remember always loving it, but I’m sure that’s a lie.

The following is based on the classic Ocean Spray recipe, but veganized. A one-bowl wonder!