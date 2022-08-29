As I wrote two weeks ago, I’m taking time off from essays until after Labor Day to focus on assignments and book edits. Regardless, paid subscribers are still getting Friday recipes, and I’m still sending out notes and recommendations on Mondays. Next week, for Labor Day, I’ll be off to see my family in New York.

In May, Israel (my husband—I say to be clear to new subscribers and not to, like, belabor the point) and I went to see the exhibit “Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure” while in New York. I did not enjoy it; I didn’t like the re-creations of childhood apartments or the Great Jones loft. I find it detrimental to focus on the personal, to be so thoroughly guided toward the gift shop by slogans.

One has to be soft on it, though: This was curated by his family, his sisters, and I have a special place in my heart for those of us left behind. I also loved to see people taking their selfies—being excited, you know? I’ve been excited about his art since I became aware of it in the late ’90s, via the movie Basquiat (a problematic film, but I was 12 when I first saw it playing on Cinemax), and that excitement has never let up, never died down, only expanded and deepened. To become aware of his work was to become aware of the narratives, the deceits, the gates that govern cultural production—of the who, what, why, and the hidden.

I have more to say on all of this and will likely be circling around it forever—my favorite kind of ideas, the most generous ones, the ones that thread on and on. A related idea is that it feels gauche to admit how important a role movies on television played in my cultural education—yet the alternative would’ve been what, exactly?

Predictably, I’ve taken a specific interest in any piece where food is present—and once you notice, there are plenty; he makes an appearance in my Bitch piece on sugar—as well as any references to the tropical and Puerto Rico specifically. When the Brooklyn Museum did the notebook show in 2015, I took multiple pictures of the page where he wrote, “I feel like a citizen it’s time to go and come back a drifter.” (It was the summer I quit my full-time job.) If it’s cliché at this point to love Basquiat, with all the merch and Tiffany’s ads and shit, I don’t care. Confusing the conversation with the art is an extremely dull contemporary issue.

And so I’m always happy to see the work, and I’d shell out the $60 again. I’m the problem, for taking pictures of every time he wrote the word “guava.”

I bring this up because my recommendations this week include three essays on Basquiat, which I wasn’t reading because of any urge to write about him but because they are three of the best essays I’ve ever read, the ones I go back to most.

