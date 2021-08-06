A Conversation with Peter Hoffman

Talking to the former chef-owner of New York City's Savoy and Back Forty, as well as the author of the new memoir 'What's Good?' about the meaning of farm to table.

16 hr agoComment 1Share
0:00
-59:37

There are eras of the recent culinary past that I was only able to experience through reading magazines and retroactively digging into cookbooks, and what I find most exciting was the development of farm-to-table “New American” cuisine in New York City. How chef and author of What’s Good? A Memoir in Fourteen Ingredients Peter Hoffman came to be a major…

This episode is for paying subscribers

← Previous