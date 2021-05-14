A Conversation with Julia Turshen
Talking to the cookbook author about fatphobia, how we can define "health," and her move toward farming.
Do I need to introduce Julia Turshen to a food crowd? Her cookbooks are best sellers and she’s written for everyone. Before I made my foray into food writing, I envied her quite a bit for seemingly having achieved all my dreams far before I was ready or able to do so, despite the fact that we’re the same age.
In this conversation, I wanted to understand …