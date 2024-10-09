To make the best tofu katsu—inspired by this Food52 method—I press a block of extra-firm tofu until it’s really squeezed. I then slice it into four slabs: one longways slice down the middle, then cut those in half. I marinate the slabs for a few hours (or even overnight in the fridge) in Banchan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce—about 1/4 cup, but measure to yo…